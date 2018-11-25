Transcript for Trump wants to keep migrants in Mexico while asylum applications are processed

We're turning to the showdown at the border with thousands of asylum seekers waiting to enter the U.S. President trump said they'll have to stay there until their cases work their way through the courts. Is the incoming Mexican government on board with this plan? Tara Palmeri is in west palm beach where the president is. The mayor of Tijuana is calling it a humanitarian crisis. He's asking the U.N. For food and shelter for the migrants. Now we're learning that border town may turn into a waiting room for asylum seekers. Reporter: Overnight president trump doubling down on his threat to shut down the U.S. Border from a caravan of 5,000 migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras. Tweeting migrants at the southern border will not be allowed into the U.S. Until their claims are individually approved in court. All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will close our southern border. This hours after the "Washington post" reported that the administration is close to sealing a deal with Mexico requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their application is processed. Typically seeking asylum in the U.S. Can be a lengthy process. A person may file their application and receive a hearing years in the future. There's no indication whether this plan by the trump administration will speed up the timeline. The white house not denying the existence of a plan dubbed remain in Mexico that could also include a fortified barrier between the countries. We'll close the borders for a period of time until we can get it under control. Reporter: Instead telling the press that president trump has developed a strong relationship with the incoming Mexican administration. Now Mexican officials say there's no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. Government. While the president has been threatening to close down the border, behind the scenes there have been diplomatic talks about how to share the burden of securing the border. Dan. Tara, thank you. A lot to talk about in. Let's bring in George Stephanopoulos who will be hosting "This week" later this morning. Good morning, guys. The threat to shut down the southern border, is there any precedent for this? What would the consequences be? It's hard to say what it would mean. The president has wide latitude on immigration. Whether he can shut down the interior border isn't practical. You have $1.7 billion in commerce going across the border every single day, hundreds of thousands of people. If you shut down the border, you shut down the economy of the entire southwest. It isn't practical. The president could put some pauses in. He could try to get this plan implemented to hold people on the other side as they apply for asylum. Completely shutting down the border I don't think it's going to happen. Tomorrow he's flying to Mississippi, deep red state, he's campaigning for a Republican who's in a tight race for a special election for the U.S. Senate there. Why is this race so tight? Tighter than it should be. The Republican has been accused of making racist comments. She's in a run off with Mike espy, an African American candidate. I think this is a difficult race for Republicans to lose in the deep red state of Mississippi. It's a little closer than people expected and the president wants that insurance policy. You'll be talking about the various legal challenges facing the president. The latest news out of the Mueller probe is that Jerome korsy, there are reports he may be cooperating with the special counsel. Does this pose a real threat to the president? It looks like Robert Mueller is moving towards his end game. He's gotten the written answers from the questions to at least some of the questions he's posed to the president. He's working to strike the plea deal with Jerome korsy. He's working on other deals. Tomorrow we'll see Paul manafort in court tomorrow. That could be telling as well. Even though Mueller has been quiet over the course of the midterms and abided by that pause from activity as you face an election, I think we're about to see intense activity from Mueller over the next several weeks including the final report, although that could hold until the new democratic congress comes. We saw the exit polls during the midterms, Mueller's popularity has sagged. I don't think that matters. I think what matters for Robert is the facts, what kind of indictments he'll be able to develop and the evidence he has on the president. The theory is when he's silent, his ratings go down. They may go up when he weighs in. George, thanks. Thanks guys. I want to remind everybody George has a big show. He's going to speak with senator Amy klobuchar and governor John Kasich of Ohio and senator

