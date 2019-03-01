Transcript for Trump riffs on Syria, Romney and Mattis in Cabinet meeting

Wanted to do these White House right now are Sheehan asked correspondent Terry Moran is there and Terry. President around had a lot of different claims to need to get this wall including those false claims that much of it has already been built and that somehow. Mexico's gonna pay for it would this new trade deal. That's right George he keeps saying that she says the tremendous amount of wall have been built it hasn't there are older structures being renovated. Some new structures but not that new concrete thirty foot high big beautiful wall he talks about. As for Mexico paying for they aren't the taxpayer is. He claims his trade deal we'll get the job done most economists golf at that and not even Republicans can defend that claim and Terry at that cabinet meeting we're showing right there the president's trying to buy a lot of acting secretary yesterday an escalating dispute. With former generals including his former Defense Secretary James Mattis that was remarkable George to see the president who once talked about his generals. Being from central casting and general Mattis as secretary of defense right at the center of it. He laid into him really a scathing attack after Mattis is resignation in protest over president Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. Listen to how the president takes on matters and the whole senior officer structure in the Pentagon. How has he gotten in Afghanistan not too good. Not a good so I mean I wish you well I hope it goes well but as you know President Obama fired him. And essentially says it I want results. We have an area that I brought up without generals for five weeks ago. We're Taliban. Is here I excuses here and the fight each. Why don't we let them fight why we can't in the little. Until I don't fight. They're both earners let them fight. The young woman who's just and they end up fighting although it. I would have been a good general good morning us. Of course will never know because when he was called to serve in Vietnam the president had five deferments one for bone spurs. It was Cameron thank him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.