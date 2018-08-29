US tensions with North Korea on the rise

More
The Pentagon is considering restarting military exercises in the region and President Trump canceled his secretary of state's mission to North Korea.
2:12 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US tensions with North Korea on the rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57469809,"title":"US tensions with North Korea on the rise","duration":"2:12","description":"The Pentagon is considering restarting military exercises in the region and President Trump canceled his secretary of state's mission to North Korea.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-tensions-north-korea-rise-57469809","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.