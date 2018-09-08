Video shows teen being pushed off bridge into river

More
A 16-year-old girl was standing three stories high above the Moulton Falls River in Washington when she was shoved into the water after appearing to yell "no" twice.
1:43 | 08/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows teen being pushed off bridge into river

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57120509,"title":"Video shows teen being pushed off bridge into river","duration":"1:43","description":"A 16-year-old girl was standing three stories high above the Moulton Falls River in Washington when she was shoved into the water after appearing to yell \"no\" twice.","url":"/GMA/News/video/video-shows-teen-pushed-off-bridge-river-57120509","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.