Transcript for Voters go to the polls in South Carolina as candidates make their last-minute push

The other big story we're following this morning. The voters are heading to the polls in South Carolina. A primary that could determine if anyone has enough voter support to slow Bernie Sanders in the race to the democratic nomination. ABC's Rachel Scott is in Columbia with the very latest. Rachel, good morning. Reporter: Whit, good morning. Former vice president Joe Biden has a lot on the line today. He is looking to prove his strength in this race, counting on South Carolina for a comeback and hoping a victory here will launch his campaign into super Tuesday. This morning, the polls are open in South Carolina, and Joe Biden is banking on the palmetto state for a rebound. If you send me out of here with a victory that's significant, I think I'm going to be the next nominee of the United States presidency. Reporter: The former vp dropping by a barber shop winning over some with his pitch. I'm going to vote for Joe Biden. Plain and simple. Nothing or no one can change my mind on that, okay. If I lose, I'm going to lose with Joe Biden. Reporter: Biden is confident he will win today's primary. Black voters here made up 60% of the electorate in 2016. Do you think a win in south Carolina will give your campaign enough of a boost going into Tuesday? I think I have enough of a boost already. Reporter: But others are flooding those states outspending Biden on ads. If you think my campaign is expensive, just imagine what four more years of Donald Trump would cost our country. Reporter: Front-runner senator Bernie Sanders racing from South Carolina to Massachusetts rallying thousands on senator Elizabeth Warren's home turf. So this Tuesday, super Tuesday, very important day, may be the most important day in the whole primary process. Reporter: Warren fighting to gain momentum telling me her closing argument. I've been fighting all my life for my family and for working families. Reporter: And this race is turning national. The next three days will be critical. Almost every single candidate will be visiting a super Tuesday state today and billionaire mayor Michael Bloomberg is beginning a massive push. His campaign plans to hold more than 2,000 events in 30 states ahead of super Tuesday. Dan. He's got the money to do it, Rachel, thank you. For much more let's bring in ABC senior national correspondent Terry Moran who is right there in Charleston, south Carolina. Terry, good morning to you. Just given the war chest from Michael Bloomberg and the ongoing strength from Bernie how big a victory does Joe Biden need in the state where you stand right now to rack up enough of a head of steam heading into super Tuesday? Reporter: Well, he sure needs a win. There's no question, and a win is a win. For awhile, his polls were shaky, and he was sagging here. He seems to have righted the ship. He does have strong support in the black community. But he does need to pop here. It seems his support is more dutiful than enthusiastic. You think of those armies of young Bernie supporters. He doesn't have that and he needs money. Joe Biden's campaign is almost thread bare. He's not advertising in super Tuesday states. Look, this election is about to ramp up from state by state to a national debate, a national election with super Tuesday coming up. He needs money to get in those expensive media markets. He needs to demonstrate here especially since his argument is he's the electable one that he can win. Here's another x-factor which you pointed out to me when we were emailing before the show. In what ways could the coronavirus shake up this race going forward? Reporter: You know, there's no question, coronavirus is naturally and quite properly going to be an issue for a lot of voters going forward, and it does scramble the race. It has that potential. All of a sudden these candidates are going to be measured a little differently. Many voters might judge them them on how they might handle the threat or the actual fact of a looming pandemic. Candidates with more experience, maybe Biden or Bloomberg handling big issues might do better with some voters. Voters might second guess a very young candidate like Pete buttigieg. This is speculative, but there is no question that president trump as well will be judged on this issue and others, that's not just politicizing it. That's a fact. This is a major public health issue, and a presidential election. The two will collide and at the end of the day, how can you hold primaries, conventions, even a general election when there is a contagion in the country could be a practical and pressing question as we go forward this year. Indeed. Well said. We are heading into a turbulent time. Terry, thank you very much. We really appreciate it. And a reminder, ABC news will have complete coverage tonight on ABC news and on our streaming channel ABC newslive and don't forget on super Tuesday, special coverage of the 15 contests across the country. That starts at 8:00 eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.