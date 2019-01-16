Transcript for West Coast storm to bring snow to East Coast

Back here at home both coasts bracing for storms that are slamming the west right now. But they're going to head east pretty soon bringing heavy rain, snow and powerful winds and ginger has been tracking it all. Good morning. A lot grew up with snow days. What about a mudslide concern day. That's what a lot of schools have been closed for in California. Malibu showing wet roads and stormy conditions. It is so saturated in southern California and in northern that the next storm, the one that comes in tonight for most people, that's where we're concerned about. More rockslides, bigger debris flows and things that could impact homes so we'll watch for evacuations throughout the day and then look at this. On the roads in Nevada, we're talking up to six feet of snow. Wind gusts could reach above 7,000 feet to 110 miles per hour so it's going to be windy, snowy and look at all the advisories to Kansas City, Detroit, Cleveland over to western Pennsylvania. It's two storm, the first one going to slide through quickly. It's going to make for an ugly commute in New York City early Friday morning. Just west of Boston or into parts of New York. Then this weekend before you even think about the weekend storm you got to see how much of the country is going to be impacted by that second one anywhere there from, say, Nashville up to western new York. It'll start as snow here and change to rain, George. Thanks very much.

