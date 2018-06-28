Transcript for White House confirms Trump, Putin meeting

George, as the president faces that supreme court battle he's also preparing for that high-stakes meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The two leaders first' formal meeting and Martha Raddatz has details. Reporter: This will likely take place in Helsinki, Finland, at the end of nato meetings. Of course, president trump and president Putin have met in the past twice but on the sidelines. This would be the first formal official summit. John Bolton, the president's national security adviser met with Putin yesterday in Russia to work out details of the meeting saying it's important for these two critically important countries to get together and discuss areas of mutual cooperation, both feel it will lead to improvements in the u.s./russian bilateral relationship. President Putin said he regrets to say u.s./russian relations are not in the best of shape but will likely talk about Syria, Ukraine and Russian Mettling in the elections and, of course, this comes right in the middle of Bob Mueller's investigation into Russia. Smack dab in the middle. Martha, thank you very much.

