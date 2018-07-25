-
Now Playing: 40 million people in the storm zone
-
Now Playing: Record rainfall leads to flooding in New England
-
Now Playing: Winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in California
-
Now Playing: Mother leads new lawsuit saying Juul is addicting kids to nicotine
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato recovering from suspected drug overdose
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage reveals Trader Joe's worker killed by police
-
Now Playing: Widespread weather emergencies across the country
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public
-
Now Playing: Trump faces fallout from tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public
-
Now Playing: How to cook with edible flowers to beautify your next summer meal
-
Now Playing: Cullen Jones challenges 'black people don't swim' stereotype
-
Now Playing: Store offers special shopping experience just for kids in foster care
-
Now Playing: Trump goes off-script in speech to veterans
-
Now Playing: Police release images of suspect in Houston cardiologist's slaying
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps at AIDS conference
-
Now Playing: Pitcher makes MLB debut 14 months after horrific injury
-
Now Playing: Ultimate DIY hacks to transform your backyard
-
Now Playing: Hayley Atwell discusses the new 'Christopher Robin' film live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Henry Cavill opens up about 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'