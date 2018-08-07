Wildfires continue to blaze across the West

More
A heat wave in the West is fueling wildfires.
2:11 | 07/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires continue to blaze across the West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56438610,"title":"Wildfires continue to blaze across the West","duration":"2:11","description":"A heat wave in the West is fueling wildfires.","url":"/GMA/News/video/wildfires-continue-blaze-west-56438610","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.