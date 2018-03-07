Transcript for Wildfires rage out West as heat wave swelters on the East coast

Now we're go T the wildfires in the rd-breaking temperatures here athome. People a facing dangerous heat coast to coast and, nger, you have been tracng it all.how hot sit? Roiling is T word I'm using. The heatex in New York, 85, Washington, D.C. Feelse 9 already at thishour. And there are heatdvisories and warnings all T way from Augusta, Maine to imal, californ that heat a high win and low humidity sabotaging the fire. Wildfires raging. North of San Francisco, walls of flames song the hills. Thunty fire now only 5% contained charring more than 60,000 acres and get this it is burning an average of 1,000 can hour since it started Saturday. The fire moving faster than we can get a handle on I The smoke an ash spread over the San Francisco ba wineries under mandatory evacuation. It's scary to watch. Reporter: I Colorado the springek fire burned more than 100 homes a inh the dollar ridge fire Ballog to 30,000 S, five T its original size in O day, U to 300 homes there evacuated. So the heat the southwest is actually bloing even more. I want to take you the map where we see Tse watches in place from southern califa to Phoenix which today W only go to 108. By the end of the could see hottest of the season at 114 then east from Topeka to Tulsa heat advisories, of course, it's not jus the heat but the left humidity, dew points are super high and tomorrow that couldse true, 105 the feels like for th holiday in Louisville. We'll head back in to you So much Orange and red the map. To Washington now where the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.