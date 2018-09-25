7-year-old slays national anthem at MLS match

More
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the L.A. Galaxy played the Seattle Sounders.
0:55 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7-year-old slays national anthem at MLS match

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58061987,"title":"7-year-old slays national anthem at MLS match ","duration":"0:55","description":"Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja performed \"The Star-Spangled Banner\" before the L.A. Galaxy played the Seattle Sounders.","url":"/GMA/News/video/year-slays-national-anthem-mls-match-58061987","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.