Welcome back to "Gma." Sorry. I thought it was me talking. It's whit. W-h-I-t it says in the teleprompter. Take two -- You guys did it together. It was Har moan use. It is a Thanksgiving tradition back on the rails, Turkey, football and now deal hunting. Dan is struggling today. I'm having a rough morning, whit. Sorry about that. Love Ya. Love you back. This has become America's shopping holiday. If you want to be involved, you need a strategy. Shopping strategy. Let's bring in our ace Becky Worley. You got a plan for us? I have a plan for you cumulative in stereo people back there. It starts with a list. You want to do it just like Santa. Make a list and check it twice. This is my first tip. I recommend making your shopping list in the Amazon app or on their website. You want to search the item you want. Choose the drop down menu and add it to the wish list. That way you can use this list as a reference to shop all the ads from other competitors, but you can see real time price updates from Amazon. Here's a secret. They don't always advertise their prices, but they aggressively discount all week long, guys. I get a little shopping anxiety because there's so many deals. How do you know you're getting a real deal? That's the biggest question. Here's is tip, try searching deal aggregator sites. My favorite is bfads.net. They create a searchable list of all the deals. Let's say you want to find the best deal on apple I pods. They'll show you the ad, tell you when it goes live and they'll tell you what the best deal is. It's about timing. When should we look for the steepest savings? The rock bottom prices seem to be rolling out on Thanksgiving day. Here's the secret too, good deals will continue all through the weekend and especially on TVs. The higher end TVs get cheaper on cyber Monday. Don't wait longer than that. We're not expecting big deals after the Monday after Thanksgiving. That's cyber Monday. So shop now. The retail marathon begins. Becky, we know you'll be walking us through it every step of the way.

