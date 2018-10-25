Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Big savings on clean beauty brands

clean beauty products. You have some great deals starting with right here. Yes, starting right here. So juice beauty. This is always a "Gma" dpafrts. Organic ingredients. We've got both skin care and their makeup line. If I had to point out one specific thing unfamiliar with the line sort of their iconic product that put them on the map is this one. It's their green apple peel full strength exfoliating mask so this is when you need -- ooh. You guys are good. You guys are good. Yeah. Gray in the fall. Exactly. Freshens you. Completely freshens you up. Everything from the brand is spectacular including their cosmetics, again, all good ingredients, never tested on animals which we also love. So 20 options from this company and these range from $20 to $48 but everything is slashed in half. 11 to $24. Nice. Okay. So something else that you might love, this is from pursoma. This is their signature bath. It is a digital detox. So for everybody who is addicted to technology, just you cannot put down your phone for 30 minutes you pour this into a hot bath, it just tackles kind of aches and stresses and kind of all of that stuff. Yes. I see you want it. Everything from this company is spectacular including their dry brush so dry brush something a big thing because it invigorates the skin and simulates the lymphatic system. Theirs is gentle and phenomenal. Everything from pursoma is great. These range from $12 to $36 regularly but they're all slashed in half so they start at 6 bucks. Okay. This is a terrific one, yes. People on the go? Rinse bath and body. All of their products are made in small batches in Georgia and, again, clean ingredients and they're all designed to be sort of quick, easy on the go. One of their best-sellers the essential oil roll-ons, peppermint when you need a little energy, peppermint. Lavender for sleep and -- did I not open that for you? Natural deodorant is a big one and these balms, imagine like lip balm for all the rest of your body. So this is like dry knuckles or elbow, sort of everywhere your skin is dry, everything from this company is beautiful. So these range from $7 to $42 singles and sets but everything is slashed in half so $3.50 starting for the single up to $21. I know I say it every time you're here but all of these make really great holiday gifts. Yes, they do. Think about that. Okay, vita liberata so if you need that year round sun baked bronzy glow but not with the harmful rays of the sun. Vita liberata is for you. Two of the products that I love, their phenomenal tan so this is one kind of low maintenance, this after about three uses lasts for -- don't put that on right now. No, no, you got to be careful. Step away from the tan. You got to do it properly. This one will last two to three weeks. The invisi tan is no transfer. Is there one you can use temporary. They've got that immediate as well. What are we paying? $6.50 to $54 all slashed in half so $3.25 for the Mitt up to $27. Really good. Okay, hey, honey. Hey, honey, brand-new for "Gma." Everything infused with honey great for moisturizing. This morning I gave you this one which -- I used this. Their signature, called good morning. It's their honey silk facial serum and what's great about this it can be used as a serum, a primer, a moisturizer so everything here is a multitasker. Felt like a primer but it was very moisturizing. This is for the girls with no time, no patience, this is for you, hey honey -- their products are fabulous ranging from 24 to $65 all slashed in half so start at 12 bucks. All right. Then finally, nice. Thank you for that. So you've got this pillow. Feel how soft this is. All the guys were walking around saying this is really soft. Memory foam pillow. Silk sheet masks instead of being made with paper. A phenomenal eye mask. Everything from this is about truly natural beauty because you get to go to sleep. So comfortable. She's going to fall asleep. These are 55 to 200 but everything from this company is

