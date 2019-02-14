Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Exclusive deals on viewer favorites

It is time now for "Deals & steals." Valentine's day edition and Tory Johnson is here with the great products. This is not like shot for Valentine's day. This is like a love letter, a Valentine's day gift to the audience for all the things they love the most. We got your favorites. But first I have a Valentine for you and have a Valentine for you and a Valentine for you. My answer is, yes, Tory. Thank you, thank you. You're going to sea a big yes to this. Bombas. A long time since we've had them. These are engineered for comfort. This little blister tab right there is the favorite. A little baby size. I wear these when I work out. They don't slip. On your heel. Tennis or working out, they're great. So soft. The other awesome thing for every pair they sell they donate to a person in need who is homeless this this country, 12 million pairs have been donated. Normally 12 to $60 for singles and sets, cut in half, they start at 6. Bombas. The gift that keeps on giving? This is skin care. You know the big beauty chain that is called blue Mercury. So the founder of that, she created -- led the development of this line, m-61 skin care, really phenomenal skin care. Four different collections for you. I have to single out some favorites. So this power glow peel, one minute, one step for just three times a week radiant glowing skin. This is a huge winner. Another big winner, their vitamin C blast. This is a moisturizer, just revives dull skin. These product, this face oil right here, a lot of times we think -- Very excited. I'm excited too. Face oil, winner. Everything interest this line is phenomenal. Normally 18 to $84. Today it's all cut in half. It starts at $9 and two best words -- Free shipping. From m-61. 2 for 2, Tory. Baublebar, helping women feel great. All of their statement earrings, fringe, resin, beaded. Just a huge assortment. More than 30 styles. Are you shoping? Yes. I'm shopping. They are cut in half and start at 17 to $24. This is very fun, it's based in Brooklyn called farm steady and make the kits with perfect easy to follow instructions so if you have no experience in the kitchen, you're going to still be confident with the kits. How to make pickles. Hot sauce, bagels. Fresh bagels. Soft pretzels. The pretzels are a hot one. Their cheese kits are fabulous. I want a pickle kit. We got one for you right here. I'm going online. I know the deal will be great. They are great. So normally 20 to $70. Today they're cut in half, to $35. This sparkling wine one is really fun too. I want a pickle kit and sparkling wine kit. That's a good night. Let's move on. Would you like to do the honors on this? This is my favorite. This comes with a rainbow ring. That's really fun. Pop it in there. You want to do it? Such a gentleman. These are all hand made in Texas. Bath balms so not only do you get that beautiful fizz but great essential oils and butters inm so a great treat. My kids love this. They love this. I love them. The geodes are beautiful. Everything from this company is beautiful and great scents. Okay, so these range from $6.50 to $12. And cut in half, start at 3.25. $3.25. These are great. These are one of our favorites. The canteen and the tumblers but then we have right in front here so this -- look at this. This is the stemless flute, the stemless wine glass. The sparkling here. Everything about this is great. Triple Indianapolis lated so stay cold or hot longer. No one will know if it's wine or water. It's your choice, maybe put your bubbling wine in here. 19 to $50, everything cork sickle is cut in half so 9 $.50 to $25. Our special Valentine's, we haven't forgot about you in the audience. You guys are going home with products from all six of these

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.