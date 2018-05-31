Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-haves for summer fun

It is time now for "Deals & steals." We are outside here with great er sgs and my friend to Johnson for myirst "Deals & steals" together. Excited. You have bars up T 57% off da and you're starting with my favoritething, snacks. Snacks. T can you tell me. So I lovehis company. It's called brandless a work directly with manufacturers to source T best quality pcts at really fair prices so erything they sell every single is $3 or less and we have that beatment so we have a big summer bundle with all of your snacks or we've got all kinds of eertaining and home health C snacks. Three ert bundles each with a D or 13 parts, ur choice, normally $36, these are sed in half, $nd free shipping for any bundle. That is a deal. Plus, I to you for every singl order they de one meal to feed America. Even better. Sg this for later. The next down there but one here. L side beach.simple sarong. A mom invd this. When she would fumbl with tying her sarong O towel and also bing her kids so W these basic button two buttons and then eight butto holes, it allows you tie it at your waist, hip or waist andoesn't move so a towel that's a fully functionin perfect towelut can turn it into Aono great cover-upnd go fromhe ach straight to lump, no worry, different patteand variety of si 48 to 54 regularly all sla in half, 24 to $27 for your flatteringsarong. Love that. . Let's take a look shall we? You got to C all this stuff. Thesere T. Lulu dharma. Canvas totes. A really great si easy, fabulous. Duracanvas. Love the color block.you can't go wrong with any these five different colors normally $88 slashed by 57%. Thes are $38. $38 and these are really sturdy. Ths fun. So what'shis here? Finally we've got -- oh -- Oh, hey. Hanging O in a -- these are allellow leaf haks. All 100% hand woven signed by th artisan who makes them. They a weatherproof and don't have to worry aboutolorers fading. Everything F a single hammock R T a double hammock huge assortment easy to hang detailsonline. All sld in half, $84.50 to 149. Makes every day avacati Can't get to the beach, loungen the middle of many times square. We pared with all these companies and the detain our website andyill bring us more D tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.