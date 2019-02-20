What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's iconic cat?

More
The late designer credited his cat, Choupette, with helping him become a better person.
2:05 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's iconic cat?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61185736,"title":"What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's iconic cat?","duration":"2:05","description":"The late designer credited his cat, Choupette, with helping him become a better person.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/karl-lagerfelds-iconic-cat-61185736","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.