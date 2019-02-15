Transcript for One lucky couple gets a complete Valentine's Day makeover

Here still feeling the love this morning in times square thanks to our "Gma" style contributor Jessica Mulroney who helped two engaged couples to get glammed up for a special Valentines night out on the town. The results and it consists of matching yellow outfits. We have chemistry. They have more and we love love, right? In honor of Valentine's day we chose these two for this transformation with our own Jessica Mulroney that only kindles their sweet romance. Take a look. Meet Chris and Lisa. Kiss you on the empire state building. Reporter: Newly engaged they grew up in the same New Jersey town but didn't meet until six years ago. We met at a bar. At a club, a friend of ours band was playing, I went with my friend to meet the band. She went with hers to meet the band and met in the middle and we met that night and we've been together pretty much ever since. When Chris proposed to me, he took me to the boat house row in Philadelphia and took me out near the art museum on a little dock that they have there. Right.uckily some wonderful bystander took a picture. We have one picture. Him asking me to marry him. Reporter: When Zach and Kendall met at 19 they knew it was meant to be. We're very loving, I think that comes first in our relationship is just love. Zach proposed on his birthday last year. I had T do a little plot twist so had two cake, one said happy birthday and the second one said congratulations. And she looked at it and goes -- what? I was so confused then everyone told me to turn around and I turned around and there he was on his knee with the ring. I just started bawling my eyes out. It was so cute. Totally surprised. Reporter: To celebrate Valentine's day in an extra special way our couples headed to Bloomingdale's flagsh store to meet with Jess must Roney. Happy Valentine's day. We have a surprise for you. Dinner at tavern on the green tonight. Oh. So we are doing full glam all day. Do you guys trust me? Yes. Yes. Okay. So Lisa, kenll, starting with you, let's go find some great outfits. Okay. For the ladies, Jess first asked about their ideal style. I wear all black a lot so I want a pop of color. I just want to look timeless like Raquel Welch. Reporter: Immediately finding their perfect looks. ?????? One, two, three. Reporter: Next up, the guys. I have some ideas of what I want to do. But I want to hear from you, like what do you envision yourself looking like tonight? The Julian Edelman look has been intriguing lately. Don draper. You want don draper, I'll give you don draper. Outfits, check. They headed to Elizabeth Arden for the ultimate in beauty and relaxation. New color, a little massage. If I could have this every day, I would. And chop, chop, new haircuts, totally transformed their looks. Kendall's highlights updated with a cool caramel shade. After a day O pampering, the couples are ready to fall in love all over again. You look so beautiful. How do you feel, tell me. I feel wonderful, thank you so much. You're amazing. Reporter: As they pop the bubbly, Zach, Kendall, Chris and Lisa seal their special night at tavern on the green with cheers and a kiss. So beautiful. I actually am starting to tear up myself. It's so sweet. Special thanks to Bloomingdale's, Elizabeth Arden and tavern on the green for giving our guests an amazing experience. Our couples are here with us in the front row. Thank you guys for being here. Kendall, Zach, Lisa and Chris. How was dinner? Oh, my goodness. We had such an amazing time. The food was delicious. And overall it was just a great experience. We are so happy for all of you. You had a major makeover, Chris.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.