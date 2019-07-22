-
Now Playing: Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks
-
Now Playing: Popular acne drug linked to depression in teens: Study
-
Now Playing: Keke opens up about her acne struggles
-
Now Playing: New ways to eat more and stress less
-
Now Playing: USPS worker delivers amazing rendition of 'At Last' to celebrate retirement
-
Now Playing: Neutrogena recalls popular acne mask
-
Now Playing: Marvel announces new superhero movies
-
Now Playing: How to handle stress when you need to be your best
-
Now Playing: Lifelong love of ice-cream
-
Now Playing: Dapper DIY: How to create a stylish coffee table for less
-
Now Playing: Star-studded trailer for 'Cats' featuring Taylor Swift and Idris Elba drops
-
Now Playing: Testing the dangers of hot cars on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Duchess Meghan reportedly struggling with the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Apollo 11 anniversary: Revisiting the moment Americans landed on the moon
-
Now Playing: Dad catches Astros home run ball for son who tossed it back
-
Now Playing: Embracing natural curls
-
Now Playing: Once-in-a-lifetime great white shark experience caught on tape
-
Now Playing: This 1-year-old loves the camera
-
Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay shows us how to make perfect scrambled eggs
-
Now Playing: OMG this cat just figured out how to unlock the door and let mom in