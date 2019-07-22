Transcript for Neutrogena recalls popular acne mask

We remember that very well. We have a voluntary recall of a hugely popular beauty device in Neutrogena. And L.E.D. Mask used to address acne and Diane Macedo has those details. The device is all the the Neutrogena light therapy acne mask and using L.E.D. Light and is a hit on social media with celebrities like Courtney Kardashian and Lena Dunham posting about it but now Neutrogena says it's voluntarily recalling the device out of an abundance of caution. The company says in a statement for a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury. Neutrogena still claims the mask is safe for the general public when used as directed but it recommends if you have any discomfort to see a doctor. Owners should call its consumer we have that number on the strain for you and they can give you refund details as well as answer any other questions you might have. Good info. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.