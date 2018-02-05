Transcript for Teen defends Chinese prom dress that sparked backlash

Dion tomorrow. Fantastic. Now our cover story, a debate over a prom dress. This young woman being accused of culture preparation for wearing that Chinese inspired dress. You have to convince me, here. The debate over this. This is huge. Everybody has a strong opinion about it. She just turned 1 years old and based on her choice of dress, one that many of you might even have in your own closet right now, she's been placed at the center of a fierce fight over what's appropriation versus appreciation. Prom night turned into a Twitter war over this red dress. I did not expect the photos to go viral this way at all. Reporter: Photos of her and her friends out celebrating the biggest night accused of cultural appropriation. Jeremy lamb wrote my culture is not your prom dress retweeted more than 40,000 times with others blasting the dress across social media. One of her tweets in response, love and appreciate diversity and other cultures. Others including lam say it was this photo that is problematic. They were wearing a dress and using a stereotyped Chinese posture without acknowledging the history behind that piece of clothing. Reporter: She claims it had nothing to do with Chinese but imitating poses by a popular YouTube personality. It had nothing to do with race or racial slurs and never intended to be racist. Reporter: Many rallied and one writing I am a Chinese woman. I support you. You rocked that dress. Another tweeting, we are very proud and delighted to share our cultural fashions with anyone around the world. Ago sathss of so-called orientalism have been leveled at cardi B. ?????? Reporter: And Katy Perry. ?????? Reporter: Author and cultural critic Jeff yang says some against Daum may be fair but may spark important conversations. None of us warrant to feel like we have to go through a checklist before we do something as ordinary as putting on a dress to go to the prom but there's also a sense in which we are living in a world where the whole world always is watching. Reporter: Daum says even after this much controversy she'd still wear the dress again. I believe that I've done nothing but show my appreciation to the Chinese culture. Reporter: Despite pressure for Keziah to take the picture down she will keep it up. More than 22,000 people are now following her on Twitter supporting her. Well, you put the question bright, appropriation versus appreciation. It seems like to me I'm the right side of the line. A lot think she's being signer bullied. She's a teenager. Okay, Adrienne, thank you.

