How to get your Valentine's Day makeup picture-perfect

More
From eyeshadow to lipstick, here are some tips from Blusher for a romantic night out.
0:58 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to get your Valentine's Day makeup picture-perfect
It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61051583,"title":"How to get your Valentine's Day makeup picture-perfect","duration":"0:58","description":"From eyeshadow to lipstick, here are some tips from Blusher for a romantic night out.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/valentines-day-makeup-picture-perfect-61051583","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.