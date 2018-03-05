Transcript for Some hotels may eliminate tiny shampoo bottles

I have a question for our audience. I have a question for everybody who is in here. A show of hands, how many of you have taken these home with you in a suitcase after you visited a hotel? Sure. After staying at a hotel? Pretty much everybody. Even the kids, we take that all the time. We've all done it. Nobody is shy bit. But you may not be able to do it much longer. An article from "The Wall Street journal" popped up in our newsfeeds and hotels are starting to get rid of these tiny bottles. Oh, you freeloaders, stop it but they're doing it to save money. It's not a lot of money it's going to save but also about plastic. But some travelers aren't happy with it. Do you guys -- how do you feel about it? Are you upset about it or understand it's better for the environment because there's 5 billion bottles a year that have to be produced for hotel rooms. That ends the conversation as far as I'm concerned. I'm surprised -- I always assumed the companies gave them it for free for promotion? That's a lot of freeness, George. I'm just saying. That is a lot. A lot of hotels. I mean, what about you? Are you a little upset? Are you understand -- I didn't realize the number. When you said that and think about all the plastic, so they'll put it in the dispensers and not only is it more economical but a little more sanitary, as well inth a little more sanitary in the dispensers. How many have you been in there even with no hair you get the shampoo or conditioner and you're like, there's not enough. Now you have the big dispenser, you can just keep on going, you know. But I think it's good, great for the environment. I just wanted you guys to know don't freak out when you're not able to take these home anymore. A public service announcement. A psa. In a hotel room you're probably like to get comfortable when you're in a hotel room but would you do that at the movie theater? Would you do that because a theater in New Zealand is banning people from wearing pajamas and bathrobes to the movies. Who wears pajamas and bathrobes to the movies. One of our producer says he wears a onesie but puts something over it because he said Saturday morning with the kids and -- You know what I love, though, he told me the same thing and I love him when he goes Saturday morning, you're -- he wore a onesie. The kids. Don't put it on the kids. It's you. Come on out here. Come on out here. All right. Come on. Come here. Explain yourself. I'm ashamed. So you wear -- Wake up on a Saturday morning and parents, agree with me, wake up and sometimes you're wearing your onesie, you put on a jacket. Nobody knows. I'll be honest with you, I'm surprised you're wearing a onesie on a Saturday morning. I'm never floating around the house with -- The reclining seats. You get to sleep there while your kids are enjoying the movies. Parents, back me up. Thank you. Give me that. Points for bravery. Bravery, I'll give him ha. Do you think there should be a dress code -- You shouldn't wear pajamas to the movie theater. That's pretty simple. I'm with George. Very simple. Wear regular clothes, yeah. We're excited about what's about to happen. From movies to a TV legend, we're excited to bring out our next guest. She really needs no introduction. We say that sometimes but she really does not. Entertainment legend. Has a new show on Netflix called "A little help with Carol Burnett." So please welcome Carol Burnett. ?????? Hello. Oh, robin. I love you. Michael. Mwah. How are you? Good. Oh. Hello. One of those moments that you are just so thankful. To have the job you have. Okay. If I had only known you were talking about pajamas I would have worn a nightgown. Well, happy belated birthday. Thank you. Congratulations. 85. I'll have what you're having is what I'm going to have -- Pardon me? I'll have what you're having. "A little help with Carol Burnett." Who are you giving help to. I'm the host and my sidekick is Russell Peter, a wonderful comedian and we have a panel of five kids ranging in age from 5 to about 9 and they -- then we present three grown-up dilemmas individually during the show and these kids -- the grown-up comes on, gives them the dilemma and they give the grown-up advice. There you go. Got some volunteers down here. The thing is, you know, that age rank, they don't censure themselves. They haven't become jaded by the time they get to be 11, you know, so -- and what they think comes right out of their mouths. You know, so out of the mouth of babes and real kid, not actors. Do you all want to see a little bit of it? Let's do it. Let's do it. So we get on stage and say what is on my mind and but when I do that at home, sometimes it doesn't go over so well. You know. So I'm having problems telling the truth and but not hurting my family's feelings. So what do you think I should do. Maybe you should think before you act. Like -- Solved that problem. That's great advice. Yeah. We got a chance to visit the set when you were shooting and the celebrity guests come in on the slide. Not every one did but kid, they slide down from -- as we introduce them. There is a slide and they come down and but some of the adults did it too, you know. I think Wanda took a dive. Oh, yeah. Here we go. There she goes. She stuck the landing. I mean and she lost her Mike and everything. You know, but they should have been able to rehearse that because it's kind of a dangerous thing, you know. The kids they're fine with it but a grown-up, you know, it's kind of scary. Dangerous thing to take questions from the audience live and love that about -- many things about your program. Yes. Back in the day. The way you would take questions. Why don't we take some questions from some young audience members. Are you up for that. Sure, sure. Okay, Carol. Millie, what question do you have. Do you still pull on your ear at the end of the show. Yeah -- oh, you want to know why? Yes, I know why. Okay. What's your name? You want to let your grandma know you're okay. Ah. It was from my grandmother who raised me and so when I got my first job on television she said well, say hello to me, I said, nanny, they won't let me say hello nanny so worked this out and at first it meant hello, nanny, I love you, I'm fine, as I got a little successful, it meant, hello, thanly, I'm fine. Your check is on the way. Do have you a question. Hi. Hi, sweetie. My favorite movie is "Annie" and I loved you as miss Hanni. Gan. What is the best advice you received from a kid? Stay woke. You can come back all day, every day. I'm so glad we had this time together. Just to have a sdmraf or sing I song and before you know it's time to say so long. Wonderful memories watching with my family. I still have the signed box CD you gave me. "A little help with Carol Burnett" premieres tomorrow on Netflix. 