Smoke in plane prompts emergency evacuation

More
Passengers aboard a Delta flight evacuated via emergency slides after smoke entered the cabin when the plane touched down in Denver.
1:48 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Smoke in plane prompts emergency evacuation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55038103,"title":"Smoke in plane prompts emergency evacuation","duration":"1:48","description":"Passengers aboard a Delta flight evacuated via emergency slides after smoke entered the cabin when the plane touched down in Denver.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/smoke-plane-prompts-emergency-evacuation-55038103","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.