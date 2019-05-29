Transcript for Energy drinks may cause heart risks: Study

Thanks very much. That new research on how energy drinks affect your heart. Jen Ashton is back. Our chief medical correspondent. Remind us. The caffeine and other stimulants found in energy drinks not the same as caffeine found in our coffee or tea. Caffeine is the most widely used drug in the world and it absolutely has cardiovascular affects and increases heart rate and blood pressure and this study found that it actually produced ekg changes. We have to remember it's not just what is in the energy drinks but a lot of times the volume consumed so, listen, take -- You can't drink those big 32-ounce. And that's what the study was about. People with heart problems, arrhythmia, the very young, the elderly absolutely need to proceed with caution. In isolation probably not going fob a concern but in excess could be an issue. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.