'GMA' Hot List: Birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares what women should know about the results of a study that followed women for 20 years.
1:09 | 09/27/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Six new study about birth control and cancer this was a big study followed women for twenty years on all different types of hormonal contraception for anyone who's ever use hormonal contraception lowered the risk of ovarian cancer by 34% if he had been on the health for ten or more years dropped that risk by 74%. And this is a decision has to be me by that individual woman you can't look at a body part give to treat the whole birth. It's also in the news this morning officially dropping the donuts in your name starting this coming January they would like to be known just as Duncan sort of like the Cher or Madonna. Some people love not onboard fans on social media say losing the last name is sleeping holed up in. Not found who's there always is Marshall Marshall Madonna hit. Yeah and he ran a front door knocking politely. That's because special rule every. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

