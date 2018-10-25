-
Now Playing: FDA approves new, fast-acting flu pill
-
Now Playing: FDA approves new flu medication in the form of a single-dose pill
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new FDA-approved flu pill
-
Now Playing: It's slime time! 'Double Dare' takes over Times Square with an epic obstacle course
-
Now Playing: 'Double Dare' is back! The iconic game show takes over Times Square
-
Now Playing: Football fanatics face off in our 'Superfan Chili Cook-off!'
-
Now Playing: 'Walking Dead' star Steven Yeun talks about his creepy new role
-
Now Playing: What's the worst date you've ever been on?
-
Now Playing: Are you guilty of any of these top annoying couple photo faux pas?
-
Now Playing: See this priceless reaction when a kindergarten class sings happy birthday!
-
Now Playing: Adopted man reunites with his birth parents 37 years later
-
Now Playing: How to do the ultimate festive fall workout
-
Now Playing: New Wall Street concerns after Dow plunges
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes of the Broadway hit 'Frozen'
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal chords
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Big savings on clean beauty brands
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry head to Tonga
-
Now Playing: Yoga teacher accused of killing sister speaks out
-
Now Playing: South Carolina town waits for Mega Millions winner
-
Now Playing: Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art