'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new FDA-approved flu pill

More
Plus, David Schwimmer responds to the viral video of his lookalike allegedly stealing beer and Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner tease that they want to make a "Hocus Pocus" remake.
1:09 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new FDA-approved flu pill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58752424,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new FDA-approved flu pill","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, David Schwimmer responds to the viral video of his lookalike allegedly stealing beer and Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner tease that they want to make a \"Hocus Pocus\" remake. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/gma-hot-list-fda-approved-flu-pill-58752424","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.