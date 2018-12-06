Transcript for Mom's viral Facebook post sheds light on 'tick paralysis'

ticks aer a mother made a terrifying discovery. Her 5-year-old daughter temporarily paralyzed from bite. We're going to speak to Dr. Jen Ashton about that in a moment. First here's tir imagine your healthy happy 5-year-old waking up in the morning suddenly unable to walk or talk. All I could do is cry. I was freaking out. Reporter: Jessica griffin went to Facebook writing, we had a bit of a scare this morning. Kailyn work up and couldn't walk. I was just thinking her legs weresleep until I noticed that she couldn't hardly talk. After noticing a tick on her daughter's head, the Mississippi mom rushed her to the hospital. Jessica says doctors checked for everything from a stroke to a neurological issue. Of course, I'mhe type that all bad things are just runni through my mind. Reporter: According to Jessica tests finally came back confirming the culprit was that tick. Now, I did suspect that it was a tick. I'm just thankful it wasn't anything worse. Tick paralysis with be caused a by a toxin. While rare it is most likely to R in children. Sympto generally appear after the tick has been feeding for four to seven days. Once a tick was removed, Jessica says Kailyn's paralysis symptoms subsided and now thankfully she's back to Normal. How are you feeling now? Are you feeling good? Uh-huh. We're grad that she is and expertsay parents should be especially vigilant now since peak season for ticks is from April to September. So, Jen, is it just children? No, it's not just children but it is more common I children so tick paralysis was first reported back in 1824. Thankfully it is incredibly rare but can cause P rill cyst to theface, upper extremists. The treatment is prompt recognition that there is tick causing this. Moving the tick generally is all that's necessary. Maybe supportive care. That mississip mom knew. She sure did. Tick borne illnesses on the rise. It is andeard reports from the CDC warning people about that over the last 12 years. Tick, mosquito flea borne illness has tripled. Babesiosis, rocky mountain spotted fever, the list goes on and on so it is important to have your awaress up. Okay, I kno you love to bust myths. I do. Can you help us. You'll give us a thumbs up or thumb's down. Are you all in on this? No pressure. No pressure. Right. Thumb's up, thumb's down. All tick, all ticks transmit Lyme disease? We got a lot of thumbs down. We got smart audience. That's false. Only the deer Fick or the black legged tick transmits Lyme disease and has to be attached for around 36 hours to do so but I just want to point -- It's so tiny. It is the size of a pop seed. If you seehere in cparison to a penny that's the deer tick. If you see something bger like a sesame seed that's a dog tick. You don't have to worry about Lyme disease. Only have 30 seconds left. Symptoms can show up days to weeks later. Days to weeks later. Oh, my gosh. They are so smart iny've had their coffee today and gone to dical school. It's true. Day, hour, weeks, sometes even month, that's why it's important to take a good history and give a good hisry about possible explore if you're patient. All right, Dr. Jen, THA you and thank you to this wonderful audience. We'll right back.

