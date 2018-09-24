Transcript for 9-year-old in remission surprised by bone marrow donor who saved his life

But feel it for so connect. We've never live act now. I'm thinking. I. Can your kids. I think sentence. Days. They put your Maryland months. You're instantly and my friend and it. Love you president. It's just such a think it's him. Talk about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.