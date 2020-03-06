Transcript for 16-year-old creates inspirational short film about coronavirus

A young student's unique vision has turned into an inspirational film about the coronavirus. It's called "Growing up covid." The film takes an eye-opening look at how children are taking in what's happening all around them. We're so happy to have the creative force behind the film with us now, 16-year-old Rylee Landau. Thank you for being with us. We'll first show everyone a clip of your film and then talk to you. Imagine if right now we stop thinking about the time that's lost and think about everything we gain. Imagine bonding with siblings, with the parents W the grandparents, and all of the people we love. Imagine if we learned to love the real heroes. The real heroes are doctors and nurses. That's what we dream of becoming. I have chills and tears in my eyes. That's beautiful, Rylee, and just a small bit of it there. What inspired you to make this film? I really think my inspiration for the film was my littlest sister Ellie. I'd say that witnessing her resilience through this pandemic -- it's just been truly amazing and she may not be going to live school, may not seeing her friends, but watching her grow during this pandemic and become more independent she actually taught herself how to fold laundry and she's become better than me at folding laundry and so many other things that 6-year-olds don't normally do. And I feel like during this time of pandemic, things are put into perspective for everyone and I feel like we really learn about a want versus a need and what's really important in life and although it's hard, it's important that we try to have a positive mindset and I feel like Ellie's doing a really good job at this and her positivity has really helped me through this. And I feel like that was -- that was the inspiration for the film. Oh, it's beautiful. I love it because positivity is contagious, just like you said. Your mom posted online. Thousands of people have already watched it. What is the one thing that you want people to take away from your film? In a world right now -- we're living in a world that really isn't okay and is kind of feeling damaged and hurt for so many reasons, my goal was to kind of give people a positive take on some things and to make people smile and the fact that I've already made, I think it's around 30,000 people smiled, that's exceeded my goal so much and that's truly gratifying. Well, you're an amazing young woman, keep doing what you're doing. Rylee, thank you for being with us and sharing that beautiful film with us. Thank you. All right, final thoughts now from Dr. Jen Ashton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.