Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

thoroughly even sanitize Let's turn now to Dr. Jen Ashton who is back with answers to many of your covid-19 questions, and Dr. Jen, I'll get started with the first one, if a woman is pregnant and gets the virus but recovers, what effects might it have on the baby? Well, the short answer is, we don't know. But there have been some published studies about the effects of covid-19 in pregnant women and interestingly at this point, it really doesn't appear that there are any negative serious consequences for the fetus or the newborn, which is unusual for viral respiratory infections because we know pregnant women are at much higher risk for complications of let's say influenza pneumonia. There was a recent study published in new England journal of pregnant women admitted to a New York hospital -- about 13% of them tested positive without any symptoms. In some labor and delivery units that number has been as high as 20%. So we're still learning about this but right now, I'm reassured that it doesn't look like there's any major negative consequences to mother or baby. That's certainly positive news. This next question, I have heard a lot of people asking, is there a special face mask for those who wear prescription glasses? When I normally breathe, my glasses fog up. It's not easy. I hear you and that's something that in the operating room believe it or not the same thing happens as people get used to how to breathe with a mask on or a cloth face shield it's really about fit, it's about breathing more through your nose, exhaling and inhaling through your nose, rather than your mouth, and really trial and error, finding something that works for you with your glasses, so you get minimum fog and you can still cover your nose and mouth. I saw some of our crew members nodding their heads with that one, being frustrated by it. Our next question, should we be wearing masks when we go outside to exercise? Well, according to the CDC, if you can't maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, yes, you and I have discussed that, you know, you run in the country where they're not really passing a lot of people so for you it's probably not necessary. But I'm jogging here in Manhattan and so I'm passing a lot of people and so unfortunately, yes, you should be for now anyway covering your nose and mouth even when you're exercising. Which makes exercising a little more challenging. It certainly does. All right, our next question, we've been told to wash our clothes in hot water after a shopping trip. Many of today's clothes can't take hot water and hot dryers. Does it have to be hot to be effective? So, in speaking with several infectious disease specialists the thinking is, the laundering is about the soap and not the temperature of the water. We haven't tested fabrics to see how long particles of coronavirus can survive in various temperatures. On various types of fabrics. The key is just the soap. I wouldn't get too focused right now on the temperature of the water. Okay, that's good to know. Next question, what timetable are we looking at for an antibody test to determine if we already had it but were asymptomatic? People who have felt fine through this, are wondering, could I have had it and not know about it. Lot of antibody tests on the market right now, but the question is how accurate they are and whether they have been validated and authorized under emergency use by the fda. Right now, there are only a few that have been. The other thing that we don't know is, for people who had no symptoms or very mild symptoms, will they be able to detect antibodies in their blood? We don't know yet the level of those antibodies and how may or may not correlate with protection, so still a lot to figure out about antibody response to covid-19. And do we know in terms of timetable just how quickly and readily available any of these tests will actually be when we're seeing headlines, we'll need to be testing millions of people a day before we get ahead of this, what does that timetable look like? Well, I mean, hope willful I, hopefully, weeks and not months, but, again, when you talk about scaling up to the tune of 5, some epidemiologists suggest that 20 million a test a day. Certain people depending on the test may need to be tested more than once or every two weeks, or every four weeks. We don't know the answers to those yet. It's going to be taking weeks and months, depending on the area in the country, the type of test, where it's located, how it's done, all of those logistics still need to be worked out and they need to be worked out pretty quickly. Right, so, masks and social distancing are going to be a part of our long-term existence. It looks like until that gets figured out. Dr. Jen, we appreciate it as always. If you have questions for Dr. Ashton, you can submit your questions to her on Instagram

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.