Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

here for a new round of your questions on the coronavirus. Dr. Jen, thanks for being with us. First question, this is a very interesting one, my husband and I are both first responders, he tested positive for covid-19 in March and I tested negative twice. I was tested for antibodies and those results were negative as well, does this mean I've never had the virus, could I still get the virus? So much to unpack here, Amy. It does mean allegedly that person hasn't yet been infected, which is unusual, because we know that the rate of household transmission is very, very high. Remember, antibody testing is really not meant to diagnose active infection. So while it's unusual to have this scenario between husband and wife, it definitely can happen. Yes, that person is still susceptible to becoming infected. Important for her to know. Next question, are the people testing positive for covid-19 now mainly essential workers, or are there people testing positive who are mainly quarantined with the occasional trip to the grocery store, isn't this important data? I'm really interested in this one. It's important data. But remember, when you're talking about contact and exposure -- yes, the greater your contact, the closer proximity, the longer duration, absolutely that increases risk, but as we say in medicine, it only takes one, yes, that one trip to the grocery store potentially is enough if you encounter someone who's infected. Next question, have there been any reports of the virus causing pain in your ears? Not yet reported in peer-reviewed literature. However, here are the big caveats. We have read reports about a loss of smell and taste which are central nervous system symptoms associated with covid-19. Some ear pain could be caused by acute infection. It could also be a neurological manifestation. Can people get neurological manifestations? Yes. Ear pain? Not yet widely reported in the medical literature. We're watching everything. I'm really interested to hear your answer to this next question, because states are starting to reopen. So the next question, as gyms start to reopen and owners pledge to deep-clean them, should we be wearing masks if we go to work out? The official answer to this has to be yes. We're Goth fitness fanatics. As much as we want to get back into the gym, those are areas of high density population, so you're wearing a mask to protect others and then all of those contact hotspots need to be aggressively cleaned with more frequency and more diligence. I think that how gyms and fitness clubs start to do that is going to have to be more rigorous than other parts of our society. It's tough to be, you know, breathing deeply with a mask on. Oh, yeah, not so much fun. No, it isn't. Dr. Jen, thank you very much. And you can submit questions to Dr. Jen on her Instagram at @drjashton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.