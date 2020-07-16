-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus and the economy
-
Now Playing: New book explores women's right to vote as the 100th anniversary approaches
-
Now Playing: Resurgence of California COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: Care package ideas to celebrate milestones
-
Now Playing: Mother survives COVID-19, wakes up from a coma to newborn baby
-
Now Playing: Study finds many pediatricians aren’t following guidelines on peanut allergies
-
Now Playing: This 9-month-old baby has a better self-care routine than all of us
-
Now Playing: How masks became the latest cultural flashpoint
-
Now Playing: Is the future of meat in America at stake?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘People should wear masks when they're in public’
-
Now Playing: Vaccine watch: Promising developments from one trial
-
Now Playing: Tracking Trump and Fauci’s tense relationship
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Louisiana children's doctor survives coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Raising awareness about systemic racism in America
-
Now Playing: Louisiana surpassed 80K confirmed cases of coronavirus this week