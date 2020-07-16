Transcript for More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Dr. Jen Ashton is here with answers to your coronavirus questions. The word of the day is antibodies. It's something we've been talking about a lot. Our first question have we seen a measured decline in the amount of antibodies a person has the longer they are recovered? This is a really important question. We have to remember that we're six months in basically. There's no data that's longer than six months for sars cov-2. The short answer is, yes, we're seeing the antibodies fade around two to three months. We're learning more about the severity of illness and how it's associated with antibodies. With some early data showing people who had no symptoms their antibodies go up less high and fade more quickly. This is something we need time to really get more data on. All right. Next question. Have there been any reported cases of a positive infection with no resulting antibodies? Unclear. Likely. We have to remember every test can have false negatives and false positives. When you talk about antibodies, it depends when you can do that you can test somebody positive for the active virus and if you immediately look at their blood, you could detect no antibodies because you're looking too soon. Basic premise of infection diseases when you're exposed to a pathogen your body will make antibodies. It's a matter of how much and when they appear. Thank you very much.

