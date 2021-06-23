Author’s tips and tricks for navigating mounting medical bills

More
Award-winning ProPublica journalist Marshall Allen speaks with Linsey Davis about his new book, “Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win.”
6:30 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Author’s tips and tricks for navigating mounting medical bills

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:30","description":"Award-winning ProPublica journalist Marshall Allen speaks with Linsey Davis about his new book, “Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78431540","title":"Author’s tips and tricks for navigating mounting medical bills","url":"/Health/video/authors-tips-tricks-navigating-mounting-medical-bills-78431540"}