Transcript for Battles over mask mandates rage as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise

American academy of pediatrics is now reporting nearly 204000. New coal wood cases in children. In the last week kids under twelve are still not eligible to get vaccinated. Now is more students head back to school the debate over mask and mandates is intensifying. ABC's senior national correspondent Steve ocean Sami is outside the CDC with more. This week it is back to school in Chicago after nearly eighteen months away from the classroom. And as more children across the country head back to school rooms. The fight over face coverings in the classroom is getting more intense on Monday the Department of Education took it to a new level. Launching a civil rights investigation into five states. Where Republican governors have made it against the law for school districts to require their students to Wear masks. The government is accusing Iowa Oklahoma South Carolina Tennessee and you talk of discriminating against students with compromised immune systems and other issues. That make those students more vulnerable to catching the corona virus. For now the feds say that they're ignoring states like Florida Texas Arkansas and Arizona where they have similar laws but they're tied up in court. We know just don't call it happens when it masks are not being used we need to get the students back end because many times a sinister really who aren't the most support last week. There were nearly 204000. New cases reported of sick children the second highest week on wreck Kirk. What we know is that the risk of Kobe is far greater than any concerns of parents it how about asking. He is a simple weapon out of me he shouldn't be how you're gonna successful brawler. That simple weapon is dividing school systems and their parents who are screaming and yelling at school board meetings across the country. And staging protests outside school offices. At the school board meeting in Florida where they just recently required students to Wear masks it got physical. This -- live television there's a post from the former secretary of education that's getting a good deal of both praise and criticism this morning. Arnie Duncan worked under President Obama and compared people fighting face coverings to suicide bombers at the airport in Afghanistan. Saying that they both blow themselves up inflict harm on those around them and are convinced they are fighting for freedom. One thing that of course could help ease concerns is making. Young children eligible to get the vaccine and there are some who hope that the government can get to that point. By this winter Diane. Currency rose in sunny Steve thank you. Let's bring in ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein of Boston children's hospital for more on this doctor Brownstein as always thanks so much for being here we heard there and Steve's piece. The Department of Education is launching a civil rights investigation into five states where governors. Have bans schools from requiring masks what do you make of that does. It's really concerning an eight so we get our kids are. All free and it's as simple holding a kid inks. See him and he recommended for everyone and or what they here's and a permanent she should see the ending an indoor. She particularly discriminate against you disabilities. Particularly concerned about change which you know comrades conditions are vulnerable and didn't want to be unfairly targeted by in each of the kogan. How crunch enforcing those kids but how does it do so concerned about our children about the increasing cheeses are. Our costumes and this is why nasty edge it's just that simple tool to get our kids because I think we all agree with that list because. A majority of our kids are back. They won't even me hosts or rash and saw and you know we're asking how she does limit transmission. He has to get changed costumes. We have to do you. Last week kids there were nearly 204000. New cases in kids there's been a 427%. Increase. In pediatric cases over the last month so are you seeing an impact at Boston Children's Hospital on how concerned should parents be right now. Overall. They are concerned about the rapidly increasing its most significant differences between the pandemic. Ash and this is just as kids head back to cockroach Al central is she yeah because we have Tina overall surge in the northeast. But overall you know yeah concern across the country ports you know the concern is that you know chase you know we'll get infected not necessarily severely ill. Adults but overall you know with more transmission more adult and they are spreading you'll see that so much we think for an hour is that we have the tools you can say I mention it it's a social isn't English situation. Testing we can implement the concerts each port city newspaper that are eligible for the backseat made inch you know this is what we have to do coming into this year pretty easy to say it's. Now we're also here is CDC is now saying that they're seeing a slight drop in the vaccines efficacy at preventing hospitalizations. Particularly among older people so how concerned she may be about that should we be looking to get boosters for example sooner. Then eight months after the second cy sermon dare to shop. Yes let's remember this is data from Pfizer is accurate huge it didn't show that the scene where an effigy severe illness or send ash. Because you know why don't we just months after receiving a secondary option you're seeing eating your community this is cleanly separate are seeing some surprising also cite data for Israel and even and he says he's an easy games and yes it to be considering mr. Checchi. It's usually because he warrants restore its leash again start to wonder distribution transmission and endless column. We have to remember it's not a cliff it's six months or no we'd recognize the fact that you winds gradually over many months. She'd meet you more active Harden just don't know which he didn't do is yet to approve bush was systems are operational waiting for bash. In the meantime I have met these vaccines were such as those that are unvaccinated are really get you yeah child. And then of course we're slowly approaching cold and flu season now so. When should Americans get their flu shots is a timing of when you got your Kobe nineteen vaccine impact that at all. I'm very concerned about using your. He's he's an a couple of years now we have -- community each how flu season current intention to this article should get your flu shots around September or October it is seen as it's available you wish you and me you're promising premise blisters which he sees and music you can get the same time you can see it that's because that you changed due happening editors will know which facts it was a Jewish really hard part here is he did both of those vaccines which we don't want how we call it vanished surges in insurgency uncle British. Are hostile system. Cole that so. Current actor John Brownstein always great to have you thank you. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.