Will the CDC give the OK to the J&J vaccine?

More
ABC News contributor Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses what happens if the CDC doesn’t approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and if people still need to wear masks outdoors.
5:38 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Will the CDC give the OK to the J&J vaccine?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:38","description":"ABC News contributor Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses what happens if the CDC doesn’t approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and if people still need to wear masks outdoors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77268546","title":"Will the CDC give the OK to the J&J vaccine?","url":"/Health/video/cdc-give-jj-vaccine-77268546"}