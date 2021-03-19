Transcript for CDC releases new school social distancing guidelines

The CDC today released a new distancing guidelines that should make it easier to get kids back to school. CDC director Roland Tina says studies show that when children are masked three feet of distant is enough to keep them safe as kids have a lower transmission risk. An adult. That three feet could make all the difference for some schools that don't have enough space for those 62 distanced. A string emergency position in ABC's medical contributor doctor Darrion Sutton an economist Emily Oster. Who's been gathering data on Conan schools throughout the pandemic to break this one downpours good afternoon to both thanks for being here. Yeah so doctor's house are you can you just explain why three feet is now considered safe kids as opposed to the sixty that we've always heard for adults. Yes this recommendation comes from new data that is owners and most recently a study from Massachusetts and basically compares schools that did hit three being rule Whitney Casey repeat of arts as well as schools and students sixty apartment they found was that there was no significant difference in the infection rate or strategy and that led to him establishing this rule now with that comes and copy most notably mass should be worn at all times and it also differentiate between elementary schools and middle and high school right now elementary schools are allowed to seek debt three feet distance regardless of immunity Fredericks. And current recommendations right now middle and high school is that that might need to increase it infection reads in the community increase. And Emily I guess about two thirds of all American. Public school students. I have access to in personal learning of some got about 40% have access to all day in personal learning but obviously it leaves a lot of students. Who are in school districts that have not gone in that direction so how does this new finding make a practical difference for some school. Only practical difference to a number of school and then forced to be more hybrid hard time because of being. Six they're distancing requirement for some don't have this easy to get everybody end. Ended when we allow them to distance children only three B. They way he moved from at least we're saying geez it's a way to live in a situation in which. Eight week. I think that is that going to hopefully be the river turn kids in terms of getting our earning back on track getting them in the classroom in Iraq he went without. There's absolutely no cost to those kids into the wider since that's very hot Doug sentences CBC however says. That adults in school settings need to continue to keep those. Six feet of distance from one another from people who might wonder well why why oh why kids dream don't six. I think this is too. Now just a little risk from what we know right now in the past year or more than a year of fighting the pandemic is that children especially those under the age of sixteen and eighteen are less likely to be coming back to your arms it becomes really ill into transmitting the virus ordered adults are not immune to that. And so I think these rules in these this guidance was put in place to protect teachers and make sure that. They're staying medicine and an appropriate sixteen apartment while wearing masks decrease that are possibility transmissions as much as possible. And Emily you said this week at an unvaccinated nine year old has the same risk of getting colon has an elderly person who is vaccinated. Can you blame the data behind that and what overall take away you hope people get from making this point. Chairs Joseph C Claire what I what I wrote this week Wednesday in terms of serious illness hospital leash and press children how much lower the risks and an adult content to let us. Eat all this vaccine in terms and he's. Risks children actually are not like vaccinated. Grandparents they are still they can zone and in the ten TV lower risk. As we get more herd immunity I was immediately thinking about some aren't as we have a high rate as we get to replace all adults are each vaccine in. Children will be protected by summer that her immunity along with their own low risk of serious illness. And then then when these are thinking about it are greeting this army don't necessarily need to leave behind. Her and so it's not. Now and it's also not the kids don't get coated assembly that they're less likely get seriously don't. And Dodgers had a lot of places become a political issue firm from a medical perspective. What do you think are the costs to children have there been significant cost to children of not being back in school DC then. Absolutely necessary I have to say it personally from my own personal experience that many are remember we're currently an elementary education. Would be cost is true and real many students need to have social interaction many students need one of housing during the day while parents work many students need a formal level of education next Kennedy Donna columns I think in many cases we've seen students becoming more anxious. More and more science. Clinical low level depression I'm as students aren't able to interact in the waited in only one. For the pandemic so hopefully these changes will allow students to get back in the war. This important social interactions normal level of education also while remaining cities. Doctors say and then finally Coastr author of expecting better and crib sheets we appreciate your time today thank you both. Indeed yeah.

