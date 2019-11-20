Transcript for CDC warns of early flu spike

Our hot health alert to tell you about the flu season is ramping up early the CDC says 60% of the country has some level of flu activity. And that's unusually high for this time of year may BC's Ryan Borough has the details. Flu activity most commonly peaks between December and February and while the contagious respiratory illness is extremely unpredictable. The timing severity and length of the season varies from one season to another. But this year even before peak season at thirty states are reporting a higher number of flu cases than the same point last year or even for the last ten years. California Louisiana and Maryland already seen widespread flu activity. There's regional flu activity in seven other states and what's known as local activity in twenty more states plus Puerto Rico. Now last year at this time the number of states reporting cases of the flu was minimal. But once the 2018 feet and started it with the longest in eight decades. Influenza can cause mild to severe illness last year's 61000. People died from the flu. While this year's flu season may be starting early this CDC can't predict whether it will be any more intense than in previous years. But of course they are warning anyone six months or older to get a flu shot. The CDC reminds people to act soon because it takes ten days to two weeks for that shot to start working. In addition to the vaccine doctors say simple everyday actions like washing your hands with soap and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing. Are good ways to protect yourself from the flu. Drinking plenty of fluids and getting a good night's sleep is also key to staying healthy Bryan Burrough ABC news. K get those shots for a reminder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.