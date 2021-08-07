Transcript for Children expected to return to in-person learning this fall: Education secretary

CDC director is warning of what she calls a wrapped in troubling rise in coal would hospitalizations. In parts of the country with low vaccination rates. The highly contagious delta variant now makes a more than 50% of vehicle but nineteen cases in the US. As highs 80% in some areas and it appears to affect young people worse than previous strains so look this all mean for the start of the school year. Education secretary Miguel Cardona is here with more on what to expect this fall secretary Cardona thanks so much for being here. We review so how does start on what almost every parent is wondering right now what. Really is going to happen with schools this fall kids under twelve still are not eligible to be vaccinated a lot of parents are expected to go back to the office and sick to end September so. Can they can on schools being open five days a week. I expect all schools across the country he gives students full time. Schooling. I'm days a week in the fall I stood isn't waiting Lana that I'm glad to see that the dating got better as the year progressed. But it's time to bring residents back full time and keep in mind we were able to do is successfully places that you mitigation strategies so there's no reason. That I feel we can do that and all. And what about an areas where vaccination rates are low in Covert cases are rising again do you think they'll be the case there's well. You know we have to focus on if we really want our schools real thin. We have to make sure we're getting vaccinated meters where they're not getting vaccinated it works its we have months of updated to show that. And transmission rates are low and people can get about business as usual. Before the pandemic when they're vaccinated so. Part of the campaign to reopen schools making sure that vaccination is available and that people get the shots in the. It works. So so you're expecting it just might be clear you're saying that we ship can't expect preschool and yielded five days away five days a week throughout the country. You know. As you know I don't. How lull jurisdiction over school boards and and Nazi policies but it's my expectation I want to be very clear students are invest in the classroom. I think he's suffered enough this pandemic and it's on us now to make sure we're doing what we need to do to get them safely in the classrooms daily winning long. So secretary if that's your expectation will the Department of Education track covic outbreaks in schools and what we see updating guidance on mask wearing. We're definitely Morton close at CDC and we're going to be we have to. Free hand books out there already when it continue to update knows what working daily we have phone although it with different states on a daily basis to make sure that. Not only do we expect them to be reopened but. That they're using their American rescue plan. Funds to make sure that they're putting in place on mitigation strategies to make charter schools are safer reopening not only in the law now in the summer when we know many students are benefiting from summer learning experiences. And speaking of those funds we know states got ten billion dollars from the Biden administration to launch testing programs this fall. What can we expect when it comes to Covert testing students and staff in do you know the percentage of schools will actually be testing kids regularly. Yes even point eight visited schools. And districts as far back as march and I sought testing sites. I'm location in gymnasiums. And local recreation centers for students and staff. This part of the reopening strategy insurance networks I'm giving not only testing room bill really but also vaccination availability at our schools. I've seen it didn't Washington DC scene in Boston and all across the country that's the expectation. We want to help districts circles laces up and it. I think that's part of the strategy that they need to be thinking about yes we are going to be collecting data and we're going to be working closely with those districts where there's an increase and goal at nineteen but we do expect. This summer that he Senecal systems the middle schools open in the fall. And the Chicago teacher's union is proposing an 80% baseline for age eligible students to be vaccinated back to over a lot of provisions for unvaccinated teachers. To be able to continue to work from home so what's your take on that should schools make vaccines a requirement. For teachers or students or both. You know the goal is to get Susan classroom every day and we have to continue to work to make that the goal our students out of waited long enough. To be in full time so it's on us to get it done whether local Lori attended and states have a role in and in the contracts and I don't get involved and out but what I will say is that the resources are there this science is there we need to do our part to majors and go in person every day in the fall. Secretary know you're well aware children are resilient but they've been hit hard this past year there are disparities act in equities as we see more white. Wealthy students return to classrooms compared to children of color from low income families are you addressing that and how concerned are you about learning loss. You know the sense of urgency that I bring to the table is because I know gaps were exacerbated in this pass here. And to some students had more access to in person learning into high quality instruction than others so we have to do everything our power to get this summer learning opportunities are students. And make sure that the law students have all time in person learning but there also gonna happen until Howell. Support they're gonna have experiences social and emotional learning development. We're not only an SS close loss to win it really came hired to make sure they have. Opportunities in Richmond is well. The American rescue plan and the whole goal to build a better is really making sure that we come out of this now where we work before the pandemic but better of the resources are there any innovation. Ideas that I hear across the country aren't hiring winning continue to do that because our students have been waiting and they deserve them. All right secretary Cardona we appreciate your time today thank you. Ambiguity. And for more on this is good ABC news contributor medical director at medical home network doctor. Thank you for being here Allen Eskew has a medical doctor how can schools reopened safely. With this new variant that play how much does this change things are or does everything just continue though it was thank. Thank you so much for having me. I think we're making progress but let me be clear coat in nineteen is not over. Break given unvaccinated pockets the delta very people returning back to new the new normal there's enough ingredients to drive and others searched an area recurrent cases. So I think that we can do want to. We have data internationally suggests that school reopening they're seeking communities that low transmission rates we got to push to get transmission rates increased down. And we can draw are learning from last fall for this call he added benefit of knowing more or a virus having vaccines for those twelve and older and I think we'll be back in school but can only Rainsy queen school. If they're using safety measures that perhaps rare so wearing masks indoors keeping kids based apart staggered schedule this grouping that seem cheesy teachers together dropped the school day worker making adjustments and extracurricular article burglars to mitigate spread the meaning you might have to cancel certain events and practices. And having testing contact tracing in place finish in group some of the comments they investor triggered on. And we need to make sure massive being used indoor or her career doing what we can't make sure all postings arrests and added. If we can go to school let's follow Max. I think we can certainly do it again this fall needed. So I think it's positive it but there certainly is a window for the virus. Take continue to spread if we don't do things right. So how worried you think parents. And teachers need to be at this point. I think parents and teachers should fuel. Confident in the progress we made in the vaccinations that are available. And the science that we know about the birds that being said it shops be cautious about areas in which it's. Brett is hot work cases are and should be taking all precautions. That we know work into consideration including masking distancing. Where corporate and most importantly vaccination that foul ball. So you I think this is really important to kids are back in school it's important they're only important to their well being and I think that some poor families and communities and so. We needed to do everything we can to ensure that happens it. Meanwhile noted Japan has declared a state of emergency just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics the games are still set to go on but without fans. In the stands there in Tokyo to think that's the right move. Dining. One of the fears and a country where the vast hundred people have yet to be back today crowds at the Olympics to drive cases and so that certainly. To seek his way to Olympics will be without fans. Allowing dance presents a risk not just at the venues but also on transportation restaurants and other public spaces. So I think that the Olympics could apply lessons from the NBA last summer word intentional approached with use of public health measures such as masking distancing according. Along with adequate testing contact tracing help mitigate infections prior so it certainly can't meet unseemly but god damn mitigation in place and consistent. And as many people vaccinated as. Right doctor Jay bout we appreciate your time today thank you. Figure Eric.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.