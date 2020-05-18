Now Playing: ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung meets plasma recipient in emotional meeting

Now Playing: Little league team practices from a ‘distance’ and sends message to stay home

Now Playing: Large-scale mural in heart of Manhattan honors nurses on the frontlines

Now Playing: Urgent need for blood donations in NYC

Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll expected to hit 90,000

Now Playing: 8 states report rise in confirmed coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Concerns grow over child inflammatory syndrome possibly connected to COVID-19

Now Playing: How to deal with the anxiety of going back to work

Now Playing: Mysterious syndrome affecting children possibly linked to COVID-19

Now Playing: Experts say psychological impact of reopening will be disproportionate

Now Playing: Real story behind video of a packed restaurant

Now Playing: Patients saved by medical teams are paying it forward

Now Playing: Promising new development in Oxford University vaccine trial

Now Playing: FDA alert on inaccurate testing

Now Playing: Risk to children an unexpected and growing concern

Now Playing: Trump introduces 2 men who will lead vaccine effort

Now Playing: New York barber defies state orders and stays open

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions