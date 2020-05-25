Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Iconic landmark Graceland reopens for business amid the pandemic

Now Playing: How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 25, 2020

Now Playing: Surprise birthday for 8-year-old fighting cancer draws 651 vehicles

Now Playing: Social media sees shift toward empathy during coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: President Trump issues a travel ban from Brazil

Now Playing: US death toll nears 100,000

Now Playing: From Disney star to frontline hero

Now Playing: Latin America emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

Now Playing: Latest developments in the fight against COVID-19

Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: Gym safety in the time of COVID-19

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 22, 2020

Now Playing: By the numbers: How states are reopening

Now Playing: Alaska becomes 1st state to fully reopen

Now Playing: A Nation Divided: Food Insecurity in America