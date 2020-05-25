-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Iconic landmark Graceland reopens for business amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: Surprise birthday for 8-year-old fighting cancer draws 651 vehicles
-
Now Playing: Social media sees shift toward empathy during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: President Trump issues a travel ban from Brazil
-
Now Playing: US death toll nears 100,000
-
Now Playing: From Disney star to frontline hero
-
Now Playing: Latin America emerges as COVID-19 hotspot
-
Now Playing: Latest developments in the fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Gym safety in the time of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: How states are reopening
-
Now Playing: Alaska becomes 1st state to fully reopen
-
Now Playing: A Nation Divided: Food Insecurity in America
-
Now Playing: Chicago fights gun violence and COVID-19