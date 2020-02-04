Coronavirus daily update: April 2, 2020

More
The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.
3:00 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 2, 2020
The number of days cause more than doubled. In the past week. In the next few days. We will reach. One medium confirmed cases. And 50000. It is even. Yeah. I'm. I. Yeah. The. A each film. Yeah. Latest isn't always days longer. And those for older than six years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69945648","title":"Coronavirus daily update: April 2, 2020","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-daily-update-april-2020-69945648"}