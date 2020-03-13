Transcript for COVID-19: March 13,2020

Good afternoon I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us. As corona virus cases grow from coast to coast we want to make sure that you have all the latest most accurate information so every day will meet you here on ABC news live at noon. To give you the latest and to get you answers from the experts on cove at nineteen you can twist those questions at ABC news live. After a volatile week the market started the day in the green chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is on Wall Street talking about. The economic impact Rebecca wiese. The Dow opened a bit higher than it is now but still trading in the green. What's the mood like on Wall Street. Well I would tell you Diane that they're still a great deal of uncertainty on Wall Street but there's some optimism. In light of the idea that hopes for a White House and congressional plan some form of economic stimulus. Health was pushed things higher this morning. And that certainly is something that Wall Street has been looking for the idea of this fiscal stimulus that. May be able to cushion some of the economic impact which we have already seen through or all of these closures the NBA. Disney World March Madness Broadway. All of these massive cancellations. Wall Street is still trying to fully though wrap its head around this disease the spread of the disease. And the impact on US consumers of course something coming out of Washington would be particularly helpful at least in the near term in driving down some of those concerns Diane. Now we'll be talking about that proposed stimulus package coming upn and just a moment Rebecca thank you. 01 of the big impact on the economy is also stepping from measures being taken. To slow the spread of the virus schools are closing events are delayed or canceled even Broadway is dark Tonya honest has Bap part of the story. I good afternoon life is JG pretty quickly around us here in New York they're asking restaurants and bars to reduce capacity by 50%. To help stop the spread of the corona virus and just. Next to what's your Jersey City there's at 10 PM curfew for any business with the liquor license of people deftly gonna have to change the way they live at least the way they go out. And that we've also are reporting about Walt Disney World Disney of course the parent company of ABC. They're shutting down the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando along with is Elaine Harris. Earlier they had shut down Disneyland California starting on Saturday but also stopping all their cruise ships for the time B this is all. Out of an abundance of caution from what is the sit in a statement. But charts attractions really are shutting down all over the country. And that is a place for people go to get a way it's and to they're being told to stay away so lots of different changes happening with the risks of hope today. Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to open what he calls. Of all wheel drive through testing site in New Rochelle you remember that's world where the outbreaks happen it was supposed to open this morning. The governor was to go over their review what exactly was going on but this could be some hope for people looking to get tested who worked so could sort of that suburb just north of. Man fat diet all right Tom thanks in avoiding big events like that avoiding personal interactions may help protect you from covic nineteen. But it can also lead to other ramifications loneliness depression along with anxiety about the outbreak itself. So as we distance ourselves socially how do we protect ourselves mentally and emotionally doctor son I'm have fees and New York City. They're a psychologist at the faculty member at at Columbia University is here with us now to talk about how we can look out from mental health during this outbreak doctor via thanks for being here. Thanks for having me so they know how do we sort of state common protect ourselves from the impact. That loneliness can have on us in the situation like this. Well you know we know some basic things that's you know isolation can be self perpetuating the more you isolate them want to passing an anxiety ridden you've become. So you know that it's not the answer yes she'd she'd be careful should she avoid a police and applies gatherings. Should you minimize unnecessary travel absolutely 100%. But isolation can be depressing and it can breed fears that unless and leave realistic on rational. So I'm sorry I had. No cell you know just kind of doing basic things you know taking cast your basic necessities half enough food you don't need to. Clean out the shelves you don't need to you know have a bunker ready for the next you know two years it just needs to be for a couple of weeks to get a better handle on the situation just keeping your wits about you. And then in terms of set up if you do have to work from home like so many people do are there ways you can sort of set up your home to make it less depressing. I'm kind of doing that right now united have to figure at a lake to not only sequester myself into space Franken can quietly do where can possibly even see patients by Skype something it never you know consider before. But I just also at home so I needs and need a space that's functional but that's also coming still he'll. Not everyone has the luxury of having that you know a home office that he needed just being a quiet space that is clutter free he set up a laptop it's set up the phone you second basic necessities. A meaty you know. Definitely some kind of a hand sanitizing if you still haven't any. You know having a bottle water may be a little TC sense something that just makes it Conning and relaxing to get the work done. And not let fear and panic take over like oh my god if this my new life because it's not. And then there's the issue along with the loneliness or treat discusses just you know anxiety about the outbreak what it means there's so much uncertainty right now. How can people address that and how do you know if it if it's hit a level where you need professional help. Do you first default how. People right now not to be anxious is is counterproductive of course people are anxious and it's okay to be anxious as long as you remember. That anxiety can actually be a good thing it can breed action but. How how much anxiety and how much action right felt as long missing understand that. You're getting the news that you should be getting the news from trusted credible source says slate that world health organization of the CDC. And then you know just making a plan that works for you not as we one's life is exactly the same. So some people with elderly parents need a different plan people with children need a different plan. People with underlying conditions and make it won't make them more susceptible to it the virus. Need a different plan than just have a plan that works for you don't buy into the hysteria what people think that you know twelve people is somehow gonna save their life says. That's not the answer here. So you know just knowing if you're going over the top and you're having palpitations it's all he can think about it's all you can you know talk about that's a problem. And we may be using more disinfecting wipes and more sanitize a right now we don't need more toilet paper were using the same amount by the paper made exactly. Actor views we appreciate it thank you. Thank you. And now staying in the medical realm are gonna go over to doctor Ashton and doctor Simone wild and feeds in the disease in. Excuse me infectious disease expert. I'll welcome I know you're new contributor we appreciate being here I think it's so so many questions are coming in from viewers first let's start with. Testing we'd currently the latest estimates are we at 16100 cases here in the US. And every one is asking. About this testing there seems to be a disconnect between an ability to test and not what's the latest that we now. So let me start at the national level and then that I think doctor wild can really speak to what's going on on the community level because that as an infectious disease specialist she is the one fielding hundreds of calls a day. About patients from other health care providers who are dealing with those challenges. But on a national level we have had some challenges and some errors failures missteps however you want to describe it. Remember this is less than three months old to this outbreak. But we've known about this since the beginning of January and a lot of these. Kind of obstacles really should've had the kinks worked out by this time I think there's general consensus about that. There's a big difference between millions of kept his test kits being available and apt actually being used. And that's now the problem is that there's a bottleneck now maybe not on the national level. But on the local and state level and I think that's what's becoming really problematic because until we can test. More people including by the way it's a holy chorale which is testing people were asymptomatic and don't have symptoms were not even remotely there yet. We can't get a grasp on the penetration the prevalence the incidents of this virus in our community and that's of. Problem we've heard some local leaders talking about not being able to get federal approval to do their own testing and also some talk about. Involving the private sector in the testing and how that's been difficult commute sort of explain what's going on that liking doctor Weil is just is is literally living this in real time because it your hospital in Massachusetts are telling me that you're actually weeding. Children a point where your hospital can run their own tests right so explain. You know what that looks like so what happens is we have to go through the states and that takes awhile there isn't. Big to me in getting testing and so we trying to get the test done at our hospital. Where it's ease here so we don't have to call the state. We just aren't at the test and then we run the tests and get results vaccine you don't haven't met the party that you have to go through and what does the process look like right now. It's very Cobb I think it is yet via all all viewers here is. The federal government is saying we have a million tests we have four million tests etc. and it sounds like problem solved but it's not quite that clear adamantly not the Kenya answers some and I know it's complicated but asbestos Jihad and to help us understand where the problem so what happens is right now the process is we have to get approval of the state. And so they might say. Now we don't think so. But as the proprietor. We have to you know convince but we can't do it if they say no as in I want to test this patient rights but. I'm not being allowed to get on the bouts. So that's why we're trying to get the test run our hospital so when you write the order the tests can get done. And then. We will have access to the results pretty quickly. And we won't have to go through that there are if you do get that approval how long does that take and how long before you can actually been. Administering get the results of that test. Well I mean there's still some kidney and it it takes about five to seven days to get results backs up that's not. The timeline that you want when you're the patient waiting to get results were even. Or even by the way you know and it and that varies state to state we've been getting reports from some clinicians that are saying the turnaround time in their state or their city's 48 hours or 72 hours three days. But you understand that what doctor wilds is dealing with on a clinical level. In that. Debt limbo time period. Decisions have to be made about that person. Whether they're at home and relatively mildly symptomatic or whether their in the hospital and you know in the hospital for example you're putting that patient under suspicion it's how the key ally. Under investigation in a negative pressure Rome hospitals don't have. A hundred negative pressure problems. So this is a major issue that I mean I'm hearing from my patients doctor while this hearing from the hundreds of patients with suspicious history is. And they're being told. You can't get a test you'll meet criteria to get a test and not because people are being mean. It's because there is just not the capacity right now to test as many people as we need to tap. All right we'll hopefully problem addressed because we know that time is of the essence that this. I want to get to some of our viewer questions are first here's asking. I have heard children are faring well but I'm still concerned my child has type one diabetes how concerned should we be as. And you think we definitely want to be concerned about I think if you take the basic precautions. Make sure they're seeing how the monitor their blood kicker is leaning think they're gonna be okay but one as a parent you just can be a little bit more cautious about. But being cautious did you let the kid go to the playground for example you let them play with their friends or do you keep them homer. I mean I would like single complaint crown but of course if there other lots of kids there isn't gonna limit may contact Ed and I have with kids but he's going to be hard to keep a child's home on Dayton. My husband's dealing with that right now I'm gonna gonna gonna kids in. Rivers. Yeah there yeah. I'm so our next viewer is on the opposite end of the spectrum I'm 66 year old Mellon average health exactly what should I be doing I have grandkids and family that we see a lot and stilts. Interesting about these questions because they're coming from different age groups is that right now first of all. The CDC has yet to release clinical data on our US cases. And that's really important to us as doctors because we want to know the profile characteristics of the US cases. What's the average age what pre existing medical conditions that they have how many were symptomatic that needed hospitalization. Or critical care things like that. They haven't released that you are dating back. I don't know but we're asking them Diane where have you Harry I'm regularly. And obviously they're very busy collecting that data so it does exist they just have not released it yet I have call. In this afternoon to the editor in chief of The New England Journal of Medicine who I can guarantee you they will be publishing that data. In real time as soon as they receive its I'm hoping to learn more. But the point with this question in this viewer's question all of that about ages is that. What we know of thus far which has been published out of the Chinese case reports. Is that people over the age of eighty aren't much greater risk of death due to corona virus than people who are younger. We know that the majority of cases are mild and don't require hospitalization but about 15% or severe and anywhere from three to five or 6%. Are critical and would retire would require icu care. When you look at an age of someone understand and this is important. We've been talking about this you know off air Ann and clinically. There will be exceptions to these age ranges so even though older people are at greater risk. You're gonna hear of thirty year olds forty year old hospitalized with pneumonia anecdotally we already are absolutely 100% we are so. If that were my patient as a healthy 66 year old with grandchildren and I would say take a couple of extra common sense precautions right now because so much is unknown and understand. Even young healthy people can become. Potentially very sick with this and you know appeared an older age group we think your risk is slightly high air. Next to your question. Is about if you do happen if you haven't once you once can you get it again our people doing that at it and gotten. What we don't know it out now. Still a lot of I answered questions. You know in general you know in that is of world of infectious diseases your world when you've gotten exposed to one strain of a virus you can't get that exact strain again. But we now know there at least two strains of this. It many other strengths. There's been a possibility that you could get another infection in their hope that we could start developing an immunity to this perhaps. Think that's always a hollowed out battling shall we can help break an island. Final question. Now that the lack. Catch the virus be transmitted by handling produce in the grocery stores so many people patch from yes thing. But listen here's the thing the assumption is of course like any contact or surface exposure. But remember you know that those but Prodi is our salad bars are hot spots were were risks for other pathogens before we knew about corona virus so. Yes you wanna wash your hands even more you want to wash your produce even more but you don't want to stop eating produce. You know that's just not compatible with continuing to live some kind of a life and we also have to understand that the steps we're taking right now are not going to be the steps we're going to be taking for ever and you know they're out of an abundance of caution right now to flatten the curve to slow the spread of this and to protect other. People including ourselves and so I am continuing to eat produce but I'm washing my hands a little more on Washington opens. More now pick up the mango and then Ramirez. Exactly. Turkey and this is a relevant question in the same field how long as the virus live on hard and soft surfaces. England says that about down so what were they just to study V Cynthia says. Three. Three hours tuned up to several days several days and it depends on humidity it depends on the surface. Metal glass plastic cardboard clothes all different. But it but people need to also remember that in a laboratory environments. And rate now when you are hearing the initial range which even I was reporting at the beginning of this week. Two hours up to ninety's that was based on other human corona viruses and studies but because again this is so new it's not like there have been sign. To studying this for days down waiting to get the studies and I'm like well I have one more pressing because I saw this debate playing out on social media yesterday somebody saying the virus is not airborne and people then interpret that to mean. They can only get it through contact can you explain. The communication through droplets and what that means. So this is definitely it airborne. Transmit that's the primary role in the way of this disease is transmitted. When you cop or sneeze minute particles going in the air gets into your eyes and nose and mouth that's one of the primary routes that we get it will also have. I'm community transmission where you have people who met and close partners. You know people who are touching surfaces not washing her hands so definitely that's one at that other ways that we see that's hot and quite frequent. But would you say respiratory droplet transmission via airborne in in other words it's not like measles we don't think it's like measles yeah Rex. Yes so they're it in the world of infectious diseases they use airborne and respiratory droplets differently. Re getting mixed review that is me day have a whole different lingo for that. But you know air borne meaning that if someone coughs and sneezes. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets in the air and that study that doctor wilds was just talking about literally is less than 24 hours old hasn't been peer reviewed yet but did show or suggests that the viral particles can linger in the air for a few hours but and they fall to the ground so it's not like measles. And it's definitely in the and I can't walk into the room the next day let arranged yet from senator I was there that but that doesn't mean it's not airborne and not you can get it through the air from someone who you've got your sizes or get off that's yes doctor Messina that you forget and then hey I'm getting there and I ran into high all right ladies thank you were gonna come back to affair final thoughts but I wanted to over to Washington now where negotiations are under way over. At so called corona virus stimulus package last night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and the Treasury Secretary were nearing a deal on that. Karen Travers at the white house with more Karen many are watching this closely both for public health impact and economic impact as a looking. Yet very intense negotiations going on here in Washington right now Diane between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Treasury Secretary he tells are coming out as to what is in this now second package that congress will move forward on on corona virus and they are looking at sick leave benefits fourteen days paid leave for people who are impacted by the virus. Unemployment benefits if you are laid off during this public health crisis. Else food and nutrition programs expanding access and money available for seniors children are working families. Who might be impacted financially especially with schools closing. And this follows an eight billion dollar package that congress passed last week and Nancy Pelosi herself said. This is really step two in what could be a many step process to provide relief across the country. It Karen of the president's holding a press conference this afternoon what he expected to say there. Telling us he is going to likely announce it that he's declaring a national emergency and what that we'll do is free up federal money to get to state and local officials and local authorities are right now have really been making. All of the big moves across the country you're seeing governors and many years and CD officials. Shutting down schools restricting business work from home options this is really being handled on that local level and president said the other night himself its local communities are best able to decide what should be done in their area. This will allow more federal resource is to get to those areas and help them deal with the potential impact. And finally Karen there are some concerns over the president himself he continues to meet with world leaders understandably so but. We now know that at least one official that he met with house tested positive so what kind of precautions is the president taking to protect himself. Well the president has said he's been told did not shake hands which he didn't it is very difficult to do when your in his line of work yesterday he had the Irish prime minister here at the White House they met together in the Oval Office but his schedule has been scaled back -- -- the White House today he's doing a press conference he was supposed to be out west for a couple days doing campaign events. Diane those events were canceled his trip was canceled so he certainly has pulled back but. At the same time still a lot of questions about why the president is not getting tested for coated nineteen why he might not be doing a self quarantined is as you say. Somebody that he was in direct contact with last week at his morrow Lotto club. Has now tested positive their photos and videos of the president's standing elbow to elbow with that Brazilian official. All right Karen Travers from the White House thanks Karen. And many large institutions and public gatherings are shutting down for the foreseeable future but. What that means for religious gathering places like churches and synagogues and mosques is still in question so. Our faith leaders addressing this crisis with their constituents we have Caitlin Beatty of christianity today here to unpack some of that Keylon thanks for being here. I wanted to this virus spread it obviously spread so much more quickly when people aren't close proximity which tends to be the norm at religious gathering so. How our place of worship handling us. So a place like New York. You have a lot of people just canceling service says you know the risk is too great especially if you have ultimately people in your congregation that's churches do. If you house. Leibowitz and you in comp perm compromised immune systems. The church is supposed to care for the most vulnerable and right now all what that looks like is either canceling service says. Or are finding more creative ways to still connect but turning to digital forms of worship whether that is. Having ear near preacher preach a sermon and he watch at home or gathering in small groups or. In a connecting on something like a zoom gathering and praying for each other over as in gathering so it's it's a weird it tiny but to be. You know part of what it means to be. In a religious community is to gather with other people but I think it's also an opportunity to get create ads to still be present to each Heather add to support one another even if you're not in physical. Lets us howry seem religion and science interact right now. So I think a lot of people think that you can't. Before both are you can't turn to both religion and science in a crisis like best but when you look that's. How most people live their lives I think there are plenty of scientists people in scientific community who are. Our religiously observed fans who are probably praying right now. Four for a vaccine for a breakthrough for more information on how to contain the spread of code at nineteen. He also hot religious people who are turning to the scientific community and saying look we need to trust. This community we need to trust their findings need to take their findings seriously. And so I think these two. Arena is of human life and human knowledge can co exist right now on actually needy child are. You know science is really important way of finding truths. Religion for a lot of people for most people the world over is also really important way of finding truth that also finding hope and solid son. You know a path forward. Here find that this is impacting they've had all been a trying time for faith or is this bolstering saint. It is my idea that it's a really exciting time. For face because the reality is that in and crisis moments like that's we realize. That humans are limited and their balance. We only know so my sweet we don't know the future. We we need to some external source of hope and work also all act he cannot at something like this. Like so that nineteen reminds us we can't just be. Thinking about ourselves you have to be thinking about our neighbors and that is the central Pall of most of the world religions is too. The treating your neighbor as you would treat yourself to love your neighbor as yourself and this is a moment where we can really. Drop to gather and remember that even if that means we're not physically cut that you know social distancing as a form of social compacts and and that love in this unique about. History take on it given baby appreciate being on thank you think so much for having me. And now let's turn to the growing number of hoaxes spreading quickly online there are scammer is out there with all false claims. About everything from fake treatments to who has the virus ABC news will Reeve has more. This morning as the number of corona virus cases increases in the United States so to do Internet scams and hoaxes like this feet BBC Twitter account falsely claiming Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. Had tested positive for covad nineteen. Radcliffe says he was surprised when he heard the rumor joking. I think he's going live in a little hard to believe that the diet out Bart. And after actor Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the virus Twitter blew up. 20000 plus re tweets of this photo of Hanks quarantine with a volleyball. A nod to his character and cast away but the photo isn't real. It's edited from a picture of Hanks had a 2015 New York Rangers game. On FaceBook fake posts offering tips from doctors like this one claiming to be from a Stanford hospital board member going viral offering this self test for people. Telling them to hold your breath for more than ten seconds saying if they have no discomfort that basically indicates no infection. That's been debunked Stanford saying it did not come from them officials are warning the public not to fall for fake cures peddled by some companies and individuals. Possibly trying to scam consumers with their claims. Earlier this week the FTC and FDA issued warnings to seven companies accused of selling unapproved or miss branded products. Claiming they can treat or cure cove at nineteen with t.'s essential oils and co loyal silver. Televangelists Jim Baker received one such warning for offering an eight dollar silver solution. He advertised as a treatment for corona virus even though there is not yet a known vaccine and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones received a cease and desist letter for hawking unproven products from New York attorney general petitioned James. One of several key and other state attorneys general have issued in recent days. To people they say are selling unproven products. And back now with doctor Jenn we're talking about some of these hoaxes they are really. Running rampant at doctor Joanna I saw another one of these from the very close friend of mine just last night how do you know if it's real or face okay. I've seen them to and it's they are literally everywhere. I think it's really in more important now than ever to understand that you have to get information. From a credible and credentialed. Source. World Health Organization CDC. ABC news people are asking or where we get our information from. We are literally in touch with the CDC World Health Organization top infectious disease and public health specialists I mean. Personal touch with several members of the task force directly the editor in chief of the new England journal of medicine and so on and so for it so. We are a bottleneck for the dissemination of credible information. It literally puts people's lives. At risk when you play telephone with. Which sources of information that are un vetted and irresponsible on I think we're seeing Matt Allen unfortunately we're gonna see more. And those reliable sources just in general point does not include my mother in law was at dinner with this guy who says uncle has a master's degree for our act. And by the way even I'm getting taxed personal tax from other physicians. Who are saying. I just heard from a friend of mine who's a doctor in Italy or attack. I'm not even believing that you and I know in journalism we need to independent primary source and I think the telephone gets very that's rates so again this is really really important right now. Any final thoughts. I think today the things that I have my eye on Diana are 22 major kind of issues are themes number one the continuation of frustration. On a clinical level of people who are having mild symptoms. And unable to be tested I'm dealing with at least half a dozen of people just that I know personally. In the area who have. Suspicious stories of possible exposures mild symptoms they're not being tested just because there's not that capacity right now so we're continuing to look at that. And the other beat focus I think again is what's going on in Italy as it. Is a precursor possibly for what's coming here in one to two weeks and do we have the crisis care surge capacity in our medical system. To a comedy that will there be. Covic nineteen hospitals or covad nineteen floors in hospitals. Will elective surgeries be canceled or rescheduled or delayed. You know I'm dealing with that not only in my own practice but with my colleague so I think those are the things I'm watching today and has as you and I know this story continues to evolve. Our our. That's for sure doctor rationalize rich that you're taking union. Now do it for us remember to stay with ABC news live all day for the very latest updates on the ground a virus and you can get more. From ABC news prime tonight at 7 PM I was you then as well. Right now we're gonna go to a press conference from the World Health Organization. I'm Diane Macedo thanks for watching Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.