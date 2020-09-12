Transcript for Could COVID-19 vaccinations become mandatory?

Lawyer Helen or Ellen who advises corporations and governments doing business in the US and overseas. For more and you can legally require people to get that vaccine good morning to you Alan thanks so much for being with us. Good morning. This is interesting so many people are already talking about this and the big question everyone has can employers are required here their employees to have the vaccine. Before coming back to work. And he answers that question is is generally see legal duty yes because employers sent the terms and conditions blunt end. Employers in the ones the able to require that their employees get the vaccination. Sit there will be exceptions that an employee may ask for an accommodation under the Americans with disabilities acts. Deserted castle medical condition prevents her from being vaccinated. Or they might claim exemption under us. Cleaning and sincerely held religious beliefs prevent them from DC. And those two instances he answered me and to stay or yes. We'll and then kind of the front that could governments in public schools require you to also get the vaccine. The consensus now seems to be that the government is not going to go down that route. Older O'Leary's some precedence. The notion that certain public safety what he's not individual liberties are we yet taken a hammer and doing what likely course isn't signed yet there is strong recommendation. I think for a lot of people hearing that you're. Going to have to get the vaccine to go to work is really concerning RD. Huge allotment of people who are kind of against. The vaccines do you expect that we'll start to see loss is pushing back got messed. Well now you know now we do know that next time users and others are important health care industry. Lomax nation's current and ending the employees and those deals are required. Are you see the vast nation orders would continue to work. It's being Los insider needs to be seen. What in places where people are paying it together not being paid to be there's places like airplanes and sports arena has. Can that vaccine being required for admittance into those kinds of places. I think that given decent very independent. And the scenes to become almost common place. Yeah just education that. Foreign governments need to acquire certain age and vaccination perhaps it's a chance were never entered the country and so are the more than this this continues. Iceland's leading roles in society without and the Nazis and become better matter course. But yes that there does look like we. And me either acquire certain in certain instances the vaccination aren't sure crew for the vast nation. That seems a flow in line with what we've seen perched at any get shots to go there's a certain countries are ready at this point. Another question could there be an extension exemptions like windows just be for medical reasons. Or could there also be exemptions for moral or religious reasons that people could lean on in this moment if they feel. Anxiety about getting a vaccine. Yes. Earlier in the workplace that Chile's pensions that are applicable. Proper medical exemption under the Americans with disabilities act or religious exemption under titles. All right Helen Alice Flores thank you sim. Really interesting information and I'm sure we're going to see this play out more in the coming days thank you so much answer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.