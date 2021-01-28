Transcript for COVID crisis: President Biden’s COVID-19 taskforce predicts 90K deaths in next month

More on the Coleman nineteen crisis let's bring in hades is medical contributor and infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and doctor good morning. Surgery. So the White House warning her this. Alarming warning staggering 90000 deaths in a month there's predicting. This is we're seeing new variants continuing to spread but the number of deaths and hospitalizations. Seems to be falling seven people are confused by this what what is is there light at the end of the tunnel or do we still a long way to go. Well I think there's both Terry and it and you know. The issue is that you know bearers of a lot of fire result there but as we're seeing that he's cows come down and hospitalizations. Come down you know. It got. Is good news but remember we have contagious period so there we have a lot of wind chill out people or indoors so what we have to do gives America. Arafat in his sprint than marathon is fascinating enough people to reach herd immunity. But this brand is to get those numbers down he simply don't get those numbers down with masking physical distancing and where it's gonna take us much longer to get to herd immunity so there is a prevention light at the end of the tunnel but we have to crush the virus first. Well let me follow up on that these highly transmissible variants that were sings person in the UK Varian which is here in the one out of South Africa and Brazil. Are raising that the vaccines. Won't be able to keep up with that spread. That's exactly what I'm saying is because. Really we're not gonna reach herd immunity until the general population is vaccinated you know that's not gonna happen for many months so we have to do right now is the things that we know work universal masking avoiding crowds the distance thing. That's what's important to get those numbers don't handle less virus there is. In the communities the last variants will find. Got it and Ed that the various of course. Very from what they call the wild strain the original one. That my durn now says it's working on a booster. Forage vaccine to combat the south African strain on an abundance of caution. So how effective are that led to earn and it and the Pfizer vaccines and people are getting against these new variants were saying do you think. Well the treadmill test is going on right now because there's lots of Gary is wrong the world and people are getting vaccinated so we will know within time it away it looks like both vaccines are excellent against the UK beer and we just heard from a dirt on. That against the self African Burke buried in the there was a six fold less immune response OK so we'll still have to know how that works OK it will no overtime but I'm still optimistic that the vaccine could be brought robust immune response so hopefully they'll be very effectively key right now is get vaccinated. All right and one more question that a lot of people as question. Pregnant women. Pope who are may be concerned about the vaccines is it okay for them do you think can get the Pfizer of them would turn a vaccine that are out there. So WH coaches came with the rule a release today that basically says. That they were advising against pregnant women receiving the vaccine unless there and high risk group or health care worker how I was really discouraged with that message I think WHO is an excellent messenger are usually agree with them but in this case I let the CDC's approach it whereas we have to. Individual as it were artists' first benefits and remember you don't pregnant women aren't high. Higher risk of hospitalizations. Respiratory failure most pregnant women and their communities do very well I want to make that clear but they are at higher risk so from my perspective right now the Benton. It's always the risk I'm recommending that might pregnant women do consider got seizure by. If they refused and decline that's important we we don't want a machine that. That's okay they need to deal to make an individual decision. And the best advice on a case by case basis. Doctor Todd Eller and as always thanks very much thanks Terry.

