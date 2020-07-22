Transcript for Dealing with postpartum depression

While this scene on ABC's what would you do is staged the struggles of postpartum depression are very real to Sara Haines that particular. Issue was still so close to me I was only about. Not even six months out having had postpartum he cites still in out of it we know I was shooting the piece just a solo home. It's Sarah's mom of three her youngest just turned one but four years ago after her first son was born. Sarah is idealized notions of what it means to be a mom were shattered. I feel like I got in above my head I was like ET get the baby when we do I felt like that's the Keating like it was. It was overwhelming to a level I can't explain postpartum depression affects one in every seven women in the United States according to the American Psychological Association. And postpartum anxiety. Has been described as an epidemic. What is it about this issue so few. I could never look at anyone any bill that truck was coming in and tell them. And the trucks works or doesn't hit an. Get my warning was just three. I feel because I got hit by truck I can only warn people over and over in this could happen Gil you're not alone you'll be okay. And I'm see your if you need me which is why Sara jumped at the chance to join what would you deal to help these stigma tied opposed part of issues. It seems like everyone else knows what they're doing and I don't know what I'm its. Pet Everett potter valley. Talk to anybody I didn't want to tell anyone because they thought people would think that was a bad mom. It's yours not acting all. I really emotional. Actually didn't see coming that was not acting or anything gets me actually get goosebumps he. I was moved her and it just so moved here are more people like Kirk Sarah's advice to new parents who feel any kind of overwhelmed. Theory the lowest level talk about it someone. Just knowing you're not alone in any two day annual tax to Nike's eat it's better. That is a constant reminder that people struggling the EUX. Here. Well I love to keep counties. Absolutely start at Sperry said in a small part of it specifically was something that matters to me. Was an honor and a privilege it was such an easing experience. Sarah also wants first had parents remember that while it doesn't necessarily get easier because being a parent is always hard. That hopeless that helpless feeling does go away otherwise. People wouldn't have more kids they'd take take away though she says remember you're not alone and it's important to talk. Through those struggles he guys. Welts she's gonna help so many people a lot of people privately struggle with this they don't be a burden but he hears someone of stick Sarah stature to talk about it openly and say hey. It happened in need till. She's gonna help a lot of people it's not. Thank you will we love John Q we love Sara Haines. And again to help and a lot of people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.