Deaths rising, hospitalizations decreasing: Fauci

More
“We are seeing the increase in deaths, we are seeing a rather dramatic decrease in need for hospitalizations,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Thursday's briefing.
0:59 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deaths rising, hospitalizations decreasing: Fauci

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"“We are seeing the increase in deaths, we are seeing a rather dramatic decrease in need for hospitalizations,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Thursday's briefing. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70075951","title":"Deaths rising, hospitalizations decreasing: Fauci","url":"/Health/video/deaths-rising-hospitalizations-decreasing-fauci-70075951"}