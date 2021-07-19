Delta variant surges in U.S. as England drops restrictions despite rise in cases

More
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending everyone wear masks in school in a break from CDC guidance.
4:54 | 07/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta variant surges in U.S. as England drops restrictions despite rise in cases
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:54","description":"The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending everyone wear masks in school in a break from CDC guidance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78933973","title":"Delta variant surges in U.S. as England drops restrictions despite rise in cases","url":"/Health/video/delta-variant-surges-us-england-drops-restrictions-rise-78933973"}