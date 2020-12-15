Transcript for Desperate for treatments, Trump administration initiates Operation Warp Speed: Part 3

It's early may, millions of people were now already working from home, including the researchers and the supply chain managers who were all together trying to race around the clock 24/7 to find the vaccine in record time. We zoom from early morning ll late in the evening. I really would like to connect on that with your managers. I read the newspapers and I think it's horrible but it's also really motivating to go that extra mile again and again and again to get that vaccine out. If I can manage the logistics for three kids in three different schools under a pandemic, I can manage distribution of a vaccine. It was really amazing how even though everything was shut down, people found ways to meet, to talk, to strategize together. We had to find this new way of working. I never really stepped back and thought about, well, I'm all doing this from my bedroom. It's just the way we do work. We just get it done and we focus on the goal. By early may, 43 states had issued stay-at-home orders, but people were starting to get restless. There were protests developing against the restrictions and president trump, he was starting to get restless. He was starting to worry about the coming president election. The president and I were looking at the timelines that the drug companies were saying 18 months would be the most optimistic timeline, in terms of getting a vaek vaccine to the market. President trump's secretary of health and human services is Alex Azar. He used to be a drug company executive. And the president and I said, that's just not acceptable. And I stepped back and I said, we are the country that put a man on the moon, that created the atomic bomb in three years and won World War II. We can get a vaccine by January 1st. Through a historic series of funding bills, my administration is providing roughly $10 billion to support a medical research effort without parallel. It's called operation warp speed. That means big and it means fast. The first thing I thought was, "I wish somebody had come up with a different name." People who hear that word, warp speed, think almost of reckless speed. Or worse, ignoring safety guidelines. But there was a really serious effort behind it. The message of operation warp speed is that we will provide whatever it takes to develop a vaccine. The money is there. We'll work with the pharmaceutical industry. The U.S. Military will be onhand to help distribute it. Operation warp speed's chief scientist will be moncef slaoui, a world-renowned immunologist. Dr. Moncef slaoui had brought 14 vaccines across the finish line. He knew how to get the development job done. Joining Dr. Slaoui as chief operating officer will be general Gus Perna. General gustav Perna was the commander of army materiel command. He worked his way through college. He worked by day as a garbage man and by night as a bouncer in a bar. But he ie E guy who you always depend on. He was ready to retire when he was tapped to be in operation warp speed. The majority of my career has been logistics and sustainment. The typical approach to developing a new drug or a new vaccine is, you do your phase one, phase two, phase three trials, gather your data. You then submit that to fda for approval and once it's been approved, then you move into production. What operation warp speed has done is to collapse all of those steps, so that they are essentially happening simultaneously. A pharmaceutical company would never make commercial scale, multimillion production lots of vaccine while Ty're still testing the vaccine in early stages. We did just that. That's what made it so fast. No one, and certainly the fda, wants to see any shortcuts in the development process. So we have had a number of measures that E instituted such as rolling review of data, that's cut months to years off of the development process. On June 1st, operation warp speed awards a half a billion dollar contract to emergent biosolutions, a manufacturer, to begin the mass production of vaccine. So we are currently in manufacturing activity for both astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Previously we've responded to things like ebola, Zika. We're built for pandemic response. All the equipment you see in here, the 2,000-liter thanks, we can rapidly crank out millions of doses of any vaccine. The government was taking massive financial risk to get help to the market. But cutting corners in the approval processes and the regulatory structure had already backfired. The president quickly seems obsessed with the idea of hydroxychloroquine as some kind of a miracle cure. They looked at the data and they removed the emergency use authorization for hospital setting use of the cholorquine. Hydroxychloroquine didn't work. In fact, the health experts are saying that taking hydroxychloroquine may actually increase your likelihood of dying. So not only is it not the miracle cure that the president had been boasting about, it's actually something that could be quite dangerous. The fda should have never approved that. This is a president who is touting fake cures. He's even at that one famous point riffing about possibly injecting bleach or putting light inside the pod to combat this disease. When he is promising a miracle vaccine development, it seems like something you really need to be skeptical about. I can tell you, if only 30%, 40% of people feel that it's safe to get this vaccine, that's not going to be enough to turn this around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.