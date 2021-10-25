Doctor describes surge of cases at Seattle hospital

Seattle physician Dr. Adeyinka Adedipe describes how his staff at UW Medicine is holding up amid rising COVID cases and reacts to the CDC’s new isolation recommendation for the asymptomatic.

