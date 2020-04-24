Transcript for Evidence suggests New York on ‘downside of the curve’: Cuomo

Total hospitalizations. Down good news. Fourteen parents and wondered. All the evidence suggests we're and the downside of the curve. Where headed down. No change in hospitalizations. Is down. That changing into patience is down again. And they have been down for a while. This is still not great news number of new people career to the hospital number of new infections. It is a slightly down but that's basically a flat line and that is troubling. A 12100. New rule thirteen hundred new infections. Every day. Number of lives lost a still heart breaking news. 422. Again this is that an unimaginable. Level. And it's. Dropping some work but it's still. Devastating news.

