Look for 'an excessively difficult time breathing': Dr. Alok Patel on signs of RSV

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel about what parents should watch for amid rising respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations among children.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live